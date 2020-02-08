World Premiere of The Headlands Begins at LCT3 February 8

Off-Broadway News   World Premiere of The Headlands Begins at LCT3 February 8
By Ruthie Fierberg
Feb 08, 2020
The new play from Obie winner Christopher Chen plays Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater.
Cast in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Headlands Chasi Annexy

On February 8, the world premiere of Christopher Chen’s new play The Headlands bows at Lincoln Center Theater’s intimate Claire Tow Theatre as part of the LCT3 season.

Written by Obie winner Christopher Chen and directed by Knud Adams, the story follows Henry as he plays civilian detective, investigating his own father’s murder. The limited engagement will officially open February 24 and is currently set to run through March 22.

Aaron Yoo stars as Henry alongside a cast that features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

Chen is best known for his play Caught, for which he won an Obie Award. He has also written dramatic works Passage, The Hundred Flowers Project, The Late Wedding, Into the Numbers, Mutt, and You Mean to Do Me Harm.

Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

Inside the First Rehearsal of the World Premiere of The Headlands at LCT3

8 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Mahira Kakkar and Aaron Yoo in rehearsal for The Headlands
Knud Adams in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Knud Adams in rehearsal for The Headlands
Henry Stram and Mia Katigbak in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Henry Stram and Mia Katigbak in rehearsal for The Headlands
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Knud Adams and Christopher Chen in rehearsal for The Headlands
Aaron Yoo, Laura Kai Chen, and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Aaron Yoo, Laura Kai Chen, and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for The Headlands
Laura Kai Chen and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Laura Kai Chen and Johnny Wu in rehearsal for The Headlands
Cast in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Cast in rehearsal for The Headlands
in rehearsal for <i>The Headlands</i>
Christopher Chen, Knud Adams, and cast in rehearsal for The Headlands
