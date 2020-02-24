World Premiere of The Headlands Opens at LCT3 February 24

The new play from Obie winner Christopher Chen plays Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater.

The world premiere of Christopher Chen’s new play The Headlands officially opens February 24 at Lincoln Center Theater’s intimate Claire Tow Theatre as part of the LCT3 season.

Written by Obie winner Christopher Chen and directed by Knud Adams, the story follows Henry as he plays civilian detective, investigating his own father’s murder. The limited engagement began previews February 8 and is currently set to run through March 22.

Aaron Yoo stars as Henry alongside a cast that features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

Chen is best known for his play Caught, for which he won an Obie Award. He has also written dramatic works Passage, The Hundred Flowers Project, The Late Wedding, Into the Numbers, Mutt, and You Mean to Do Me Harm.