World Premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt Opens February 12 in London

By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2020
Buy Tickets to Leopoldstadt
 
The decades-long year saga of life in Vienna’s Jewish quarter during the 20th century plays at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End.
Cast in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Cast in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner

The world premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt opens February 12 at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End, after beginning previews January 25. Stoppard’s work is set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, exploring the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

The Patrick Marber–helmed production stars adults Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, and Alexis Zegerman. Joining them on stage are child performers Jarlan Bogolubov, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone, Montague Rapstone, Ramsay Robertson, and Joshua Schneider.

Leopoldstadt features set designs by Richard Hudson, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, and sound design and original music by Adam Cork, with movement by EJ Boyle. Adult casting is by Amy Ball with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Stoppard’s previous works include the Tony-winning plays Travesties, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, and The Coast of Utopia.

Production Photos: Leopoldstadt in the West End

Production Photos: Leopoldstadt in the West End

17 PHOTOS
Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Aaron Neil and Rhys Bailey in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Ed Stoppard in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Jenna Augen in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Ed Stoppard, Alexis Zegerman, Faye Castelow, and Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Ed Stoppard, Alexis Zegerman, Faye Castelow, and Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Caroline Gruber and Clara Francis in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Caroline Gruber and Clara Francis in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Faye Castelow and Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Faye Castelow and Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Faye Castelow and Dorethea Myer-Bennett in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Faye Castelow and Dorethea Myer-Bennett in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Maya Larholm, Avye Leventis, and Chloe Raphael in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Maya Larholm, Avye Leventis, and Chloe Raphael in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
