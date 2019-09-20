Xanadu Tour, Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race Favorites Jinkx Monsoon and Ginger Minj, Canceled

The tour was slated to launch September 29 in Baltimore.

The upcoming national tour of the musical Xanadu, starring RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites Jinkx Monsoon and Ginger Minj, has been canceled less than two weeks before performances were to start in Baltimore, Maryland.

The tour was slated to kick off September 29 at the Hippodrome Theatre, with additional stops to follow in Cincinnati, Syracuse, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, Buffalo, Cleveland, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Charlotte, and San Francisco.

Ticket holders were alerted of the cancellation September 19 in a message posted on the tour's official website, which read, "We regret to announce that the Xanadu tour has been put on hold. Ticket holders should contact the local venue or original point of purchase for a full refund."

A spokesperson for the Xanadu tour cited soft ticket sales in certain markets on the tour route as the cause of the cancellation. “In order to get a successful tour on the road, numerous factors must align. Unfortunately, in this case, we were unable to garner enough support in certain markets. Though disappointed we will not be able to share this production across the country, we remain in awe of the talents of Ginger, Jinkx and the entire Xanadu company.”

In addition to Ginger Minj as Melpomene and Jinkx Monsoon as Calliope, the cast was to feature Rachelle Rose Clark as Kira, Naysh Fox as Sonny, and James May as Danny/Zeus, with Larry Luck and Alyson Snyder as swings.

The Tony Award–nominated musical debuted on Broadway in 2005, becoming a sleeper hit in New York where it ran for 49 previews and 513 regular performances. Tony nominee Douglas Carter Beane wrote the stage adaptation based on the 1980 movie musical that starred Olivia Newtown-John.