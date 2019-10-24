Yellow Rose, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Acquired by Sony

Hadestown Tony nominee Noblezada plays a Filipino-American teen with country music aspirations.

Following a successful premiere at this year’s Asian Pacific Film Festival, Yellow Rose, starring Tony nominee Eva Noblezada and Tony winner Lea Salonga, has landed a distributor. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions picked up global rights to the film (excluding the Philippines), Deadline reports.

In the music-tinged movie, Noblezada (Hadestown) plays Rose, a Filipino-American teenager from Texas who dreams of becoming a country music icon. She has to fend for herself, however, when her mother is arrested by ICE, and must choose between following her dreams without her mother or leaving her passion behind. Fellow Miss Saigon alum Lea Salonga, most recently on Broadway in Once On This Island, plays Rose's aunt.

Diane Paragas directs a cast that also includes Princess Punzalan, Dale Watson, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Liam Booth.

While details of a wide release have not yet been revealed, the movie is slated to play Austin Film Festival later this month before heading to the Hawaii International Film Festival in November.

