Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Releases Cast Album August 23

Plus, go inside the recording of opening number, “Traditsye,” from the acclaimed Off-Broadway production.

Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish releases its cast album August 23, having dropped the recording digitally August 9.

Above, the cast of Off-Broadways Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (with English subtitles) offers a glimpse inside the new recording.

Directed by Joel Grey, Fiddler stars Drama Desk nominee Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy nominee and Broadway veteran Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde. The National Folksbiene Theatre Company production originally opened July 15, 2018, in the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum and extended four times before transferring to Off-Broadway’s Stage 42.

“The moment I even read the script in Yiddish I just burst into tears reading it,” Skybell says in the video above. “It’s just a delight to do it in Yiddish and to have people really clamor for it.”

The 2018 Cast Recording will be available on Time Life Music Distributed by Warner Bros.

The cast recording includes many of the production’s original cast members and features bonus tracks cut from the 1964 production of Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, newly recorded by (in order of appearance) Sharon Azrieli, Donna McKechnie, Nancy Opel, Alysha Umphress, Mimi Besette, Lauren Molina, Richard Kind, Rosalind Harris, Alexandra Silber, Neva Small, Tam Mutu, Tom Wopat, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, Matthew Sklar, Joel Grey, original Broadway cast members Austin Pendleton and Joanna Merlin, Hal Linden and Shaina Taub.

The cast recording is produced by seven-time Grammy nominee Robert Sher.

Executive producer of the album National Folksbiene Theatre Company*, Christopher Massimine, former CEO, Zalmen Mlotek, artistic director. The album is associate produced Dan Moses Schrier, Jason Buell, and David Hancock Turner. The recording is produced in association with by David Garfinkle, Marco Gomez, Marc David Levine, Neal Rubinstein, Jeff Beck, Corey and Jessica Brunish, Martin Feinberg, Marc Bell, Burt Fried, Frank Piazza, Charles A. Martinez and Ricky Romano.

The album features orchestrations by Don Walker and Larry Blank.

As Skybell says, “It’s a whole new perspective on what is a classic.”

