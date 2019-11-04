Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof to Hold Benefit Performance November 6

The Off-Broadway production has partnered with the YES Project.

Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will partner with the YES Project/Youth Equity Science: Fighting Stigma, Preventing Suicide With Science + Law for a benefit event. The November 6 evening performance will be preceded by a VIP reception and followed by a talkback with the cast.

The production’s director, Joel Grey, will host the reception at Chez Josephine alongside Human Rights Watch LGBT Program Director Graeme Reid, Yale public health and law professor Ali Miller, and LGBTQ+ youth mental health experts Theo Sandfort and Mark Haztenbuehler.

The Youth Equity Science/YES Project is an initiative uniting mental health, legal, and human rights experts to address the connection between prejudice against LGBTQ+ youth and their elevated risk for suicide, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. The organization operates on the philosophy that more people support LGBTQ+ youth when they understand the harmful effects of prejudice.

Fiddler on the Roof plays at Stage 42 through January 5, 2020. The production stars Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jackie Hoffman as Yente, and Jennifer Babiak as Golde.

The cast also features Joanne Borts, Michael Einav, Lisa Fishman, Kirk Geritano, Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn, Cameron Johnson, John Giesige, Ben Liebert, Moshe Lobel, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Evan Mayer, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Jonathan Quigley, Nick Raynor, Bruce Sabath, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, Adam B. Shapiro, Jodi Snyder, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Mikhl Yashinsky, and Rachel Zatcoff.

Written by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the production from NYTF is presented in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles.

For more details on tickets to the benefit event, click here.