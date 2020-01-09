York Theatre Company Will Present Concert Version of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s Celebration

York Theatre Company Will Present Concert Version of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt's Celebration
By Andrew Gans
Jan 09, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway company will also offer A York Chat: “50 Years of The York” as part of its anniversary season.
York_Theatre_Company’s_26th_Oscar_Hammerstein_Award_Gala_2017_36_HR.jpg
Harvey Schmidt, James Morgan, and Tom Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The York Theatre Company, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and Executive Director Evans Haile, will continue celebrating the company's 50th anniversary season with two special events in January.

A York Chat: “50 Years of The York,” the first in a series of panel discussions about theatre, Off-Broadway, and the first 50 years of The York Theatre, will be presented January 13 at 6 PM. The panel will include author Charles Wright (currently writing a history of The York), Producing Artistic Director Morgan, director Fran Soeder (York productions of Pacific Overtures, Anyone Can Whistle), founding Board member Molly Grose, and actor Robin Haynes (son of York co-founder John Newton). The evening will be hosted by York Executive Director Haile. A reception with light snacks and beverages will follow the discussion for all ticket-holders.

On January 27 at 7:30 PM, the York will offer a staged concert of a newly revised version of the 1969 Broadway musical Celebration, by Harvey Schimdt and Tom Jones. David Glenn Armstrong will direct, with music direction by Deniz Cordell. Casting, which will be announced shortly, is by Carol Hanzel.

This new version was first staged in 2016 by the New Line Theatre in St. Louis. The musical, set on a deserted city street in winter, spotlights a group of ragged revelers who perform a modern version of the ancient ritual battle between Winter and Summer, the Young and the Old.

Visit YorkTheatre.org.

Schmidt and Jones were honored with the 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award in an evening directed by Richard Jay-Alexander.

