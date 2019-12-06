Young Adult Novel Adaptation of Alice by Heart Musical to Debut in 2020

Steven Sater penned the book, based on the show he co-wrote with Spring Awakening collaborator Duncan Sheik and Jessie Nelson.

Penguin Random House YA imprint Razorbill will publish a young adult novel adaptation of Alice By Heart, which premiered Off-Broadway earlier this year, in 2020. The book, written by Steven Sater, will be released February 4.

Sater penned the Lewis Carroll-inspired musical alongside his Spring Awakening co-writer Duncan Sheik and Jessie Nelson.

Both the book and the musical take place in 1940s London as a 15-year-old Alice Spencer and her best friend navigate their war-torn home, using the classic book as a refuge. Those encountered along their journey (nurses, soldiers, and more) begin to take on the form of familiar characters, including the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter.

Alice By Heart opened at Off-Broadway’s MCC Theater in February with a cast led by Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Noah Galvin, Grace McLean, and Wesley Taylor.

Two other stage-to-page takes on teen-driven titles have recently hit bookshelves: The Prom and Dear Evan Hansen.

