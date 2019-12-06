Young Adult Novel Adaptation of Alice by Heart Musical to Debut in 2020

Young Adult Novel Adaptation of Alice by Heart Musical to Debut in 2020
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 06, 2019
 
Steven Sater penned the book, based on the show he co-wrote with Spring Awakening collaborator Duncan Sheik and Jessie Nelson.
Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan Deen van Meer

Penguin Random House YA imprint Razorbill will publish a young adult novel adaptation of Alice By Heart, which premiered Off-Broadway earlier this year, in 2020. The book, written by Steven Sater, will be released February 4.

Sater penned the Lewis Carroll-inspired musical alongside his Spring Awakening co-writer Duncan Sheik and Jessie Nelson.

Both the book and the musical take place in 1940s London as a 15-year-old Alice Spencer and her best friend navigate their war-torn home, using the classic book as a refuge. Those encountered along their journey (nurses, soldiers, and more) begin to take on the form of familiar characters, including the Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter.

Alice By Heart opened at Off-Broadway’s MCC Theater in February with a cast led by Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Noah Galvin, Grace McLean, and Wesley Taylor.

Two other stage-to-page takes on teen-driven titles have recently hit bookshelves: The Prom and Dear Evan Hansen.

Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan Deen van Meer
Wesley Taylor, Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, and Zachary Infante Deen van Meer
Noah Galvin Deen van Meer
Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Mia DiLena, Wesley Taylor, Heath Saunders, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Molly Gordon, and Colton Ryan Deen van Meer
Molly Gordon, Andrew Kober and cast of Alice by Heart Deen van Meer
Molly Gordon, Grace McLean, and cast Deen van Meer
Colton Ryan and Molly Gordon Deen van Meer
Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Molly Gordon Deen van Meer
The cast of Alice By Heart Deen van Meer
Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, and the cast of Alice By Heart Deen van Meer
