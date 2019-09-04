Younger’s Dan Amboyer to Lead Industry Reading of New Play Heathen Hill

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Younger’s Dan Amboyer to Lead Industry Reading of New Play Heathen Hill
By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 04, 2019
 
Written by The Phantom of the Opera’s Jason Forbach, the drama will receive the Hidden River Arts Playwriting Award.
Dan Amboyer_HR
Annie Shaw

Jason Forbach’s Heathen Hill will receive a 29-hour industry-only reading September 9 as Forbach receives the Hidden River Arts Playwriting Award. The writer and actor currently appears in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera as Monsieur Reyer and has also played the role of Raoul.

The reading will star Dan Amboyer (Younger) in the ensemble play, “set in the very near future in an ever expanding Alt-America.” The story chronicles the lives of six men interned in a camp for homosexuals who turn towards artistry as a way to survive. Additional casting will be announced later.

READ: Theatre Firsts: Dan Amboyer on His Directorial Debut

Produced by Hidden River Arts, the reading is directed by Kevin Newbury (Bel Canto, Kansas City Choir Boy).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!