Younger’s Dan Amboyer to Lead Industry Reading of New Play Heathen Hill

Written by The Phantom of the Opera’s Jason Forbach, the drama will receive the Hidden River Arts Playwriting Award.

Jason Forbach’s Heathen Hill will receive a 29-hour industry-only reading September 9 as Forbach receives the Hidden River Arts Playwriting Award. The writer and actor currently appears in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera as Monsieur Reyer and has also played the role of Raoul.

The reading will star Dan Amboyer (Younger) in the ensemble play, “set in the very near future in an ever expanding Alt-America.” The story chronicles the lives of six men interned in a camp for homosexuals who turn towards artistry as a way to survive. Additional casting will be announced later.

Produced by Hidden River Arts, the reading is directed by Kevin Newbury (Bel Canto, Kansas City Choir Boy).