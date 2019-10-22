Zach Grenier, Brían F. O’Byrne, Amy Ryan, More Set for Theater of War’s The Investigation Readings

The documentary theatre piece is adapted from the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials of 1963–1965.

Theater of War Productions and the Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, in partnership with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, will present readings of scenes from Peter Weiss’ The Investigation November 13 and 14 at 7 PM at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church.

Performers will include John Doman (The Wire), David Zayas (Dexter), Zach Grenier (The Good Wife, 33 Variations), Tony winner Brían F. O’Byrne (Frozen, Doubt, Million Dollar Baby), Amy Ryan (Birdman, A Streetcar Named Desire), Marjolaine Goldsmith (Dress), and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Antigone in Ferguson).

A piece of documentary theatre adapted from the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials of 1963–1965, when 22 mid- and lower-level Nazi officials were tried for crimes against humanity in the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the project will center on guided audience discussions about mass murder and its lasting impact upon individuals, families, communities, and countries throughout the world.

The presentation will also include international performers from communities affected by genocide.

The Investigation, adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, will also be presented January 16, 2020, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Casting for that reading will be announced at a later date.

Admission is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and registrations are encouraged. Visit TheInvestigationmjhnyc.