Zachary Quinto, Dael Orlandersmith, and More to Take Part in Rattlestick's AlumniJam

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Off-Broadway theatre will showcase alumni playwrights every Monday night in January.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will host an AlumniJam every Monday night in January 2020. The four events, hosted by alumni artists, will showcase the work of Rattlestick playwrights who will revisit past productions and share new never-before-seen work.

The 15 participating writers are Bill Bowers, Jessica Dickey, William Francis Hoffman, Xavier Galva, Basil Kreimendahl, Michael Laurence, Jessica Litwak, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Matt Pepper, Tim Pickney, Diana Oh, Dael Orlandersmith, Jose Rivera, Cori Thomas, and Jonathan Tolins.

Keith Randolph Smith will host January 6, playwright Lucy Thurber on January 13, director Jackson Gay on January 20, and actor Andrew Polk on January 27. Additional participants include actors Anne O’Sullivan and Sara Koviak on January 6 and Zachary Quinto and Marin Ireland on January 13.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we want to take a thoughtful moment to communally reflect on the range of work that has been produced by Rattlestick over the past 25 years,” said Artistic Director Daniella Topol. “So on Mondays in January, we’re creating a space where our alumni playwrights can share excerpts of their previous plays at Rattlestick which will give us an opportunity to reflect on how the years have changed how the work is shared and how it is heard. We will also give space for the writers to share new works and reflect on how their approach to making work has transformed over time.”

Tickets⁠ can be purchased by visiting rattlestick.org or by calling (212) 627-2556.