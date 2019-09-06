Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, More Star in World Premiere of Becoming Nancy Musical Beginning September 6

By Andrew Gans
Sep 06, 2019
Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre.
Zachary Sayle and Jessica Vosk
The Alliance Theatre's world premiere of the new musical Becoming Nancy, which opens the Atlanta theatre company's 51st season on the newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, is presented September 6–October 6. Opening night is September 18.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, the production is led by Zachary Sayle (Newsies) as David Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, and Jimmy Awards finalist Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey.

Becoming_Nancy_Logo_Alliance_Theatre_Atlanta_HR

The ensemble features Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.

READ: Jerry Mitchell and Michael Arden Will Helm New Musicals During Alliance Theatre’s 51st Season

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, Becoming Nancy has a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville) and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!).

Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy concerns David Starr, a talented high schooler in East Dulwich who idolizes the likes of Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush—and has been cast as the female lead Nancy in the school's production of Oliver! The unconventional casting sends shockwaves through David’s small town, first with David, and then with his parents, his aunt, and his classmates.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Amy Clark, lighting designer Phillip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, orchestrator John Clancy, and music director and conductor Ryan Fielding Garrett.

Casting is by Telsey + Company and Jill Green, CDG.

Alliance Theatre's Becoming Nancy in Rehearsals

Alliance Theatre's Becoming Nancy in Rehearsals

23 PHOTOS
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jerry Mitchell in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jerry Mitchell in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jake Boyd and Zachary Sayle in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jessica Vosk in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jessica Vosk and the cast in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Zachary Sayle, Sally Ann Triplett, and Matt Hetherington in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Jasmine Rogers, Stephen Ashfield, Jack Boyd, and Zachary Sayle in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Zachary Sayle and the cast in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
Becoming Nancy_Alliance Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for Becoming Nancy Tricia Baron
(Updated September 6, 2019)

