Zawe Ashton's For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad Begins at Soho Rep.

The Betrayal star makes her U.S. playwriting debut at the acclaimed downtown theatre.

Soho Rep. launches its 2019–2020 season October 14 with the American premiere of for all the women who thought they were Mad, a play by writer-actor Zawe Ashton (currently starring on Broadway in Harold Pinter's Betrayal).

Directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Ashton's play is described as a “feverish inquiry and exposé,” exploring the impact of work, expectations around childlessness and motherhood, and the chasm between the healthcare system and the mental wellness of women of color.

The intergenerational cast is made up of Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life, Sugar in Our Wounds) as Ruth, Gibson Frazier (10 out of 12, Mr. Burns) as Boss/Doctor/Tom, Sharon Hope (Two Sentence Horror Stories, Daredevil) as Margaret, Nicole Lewis (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Hair) as Angela, Blasina Olowe (Outgrown) as Nambi, Cherene Snow (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Rolling Stone) as Rose, Bisserat Tseggai (The Jungle, Succession) as Joy, Shay Vawn (The Gods of Comedy, soot and spit) as Kim, and Kat Williams (Off-Broadway debut) as Nambi.

Ashton is the author of the critically acclaimed book Character Breakdown. In addition to Betrayal, recent acting credits include the BBC/Netflix TV series Wanderlust and the Netflix feature film Velvet Buzzsaw.

"I first read Zawe’s play in transit from London and was floored by the intense brilliance of her writing, which instantly felt in vivid conversation with Sarah Kane, debbie tucker green, Alice Birch, Aleshea Harris, and Caryl Churchill," says Soho Rep.'s artistic director Sarah Benson.

Performances of for all the women... are scheduled through November 17.