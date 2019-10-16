Zawe Ashton's For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad Extends

Zawe Ashton's For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad Extends
By Olivia Clement
Oct 16, 2019
 
The Soho Rep. production, which began on Monday, will play an additional week.
Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton

Soho Rep. has extended its production of for all the women who thought they were Mad, a play by writer-actor Zawe Ashton (currently starring on Broadway in Harold Pinter's Betrayal), which began performances October 14.

Previously scheduled through November 17, the American premiere will now continue through November 24.

Directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Ashton's play is described as a “feverish inquiry and exposé,” exploring the impact of work, expectations around childlessness and motherhood, and the chasm between the healthcare system and the mental wellness of women of color.

The intergenerational cast is made up of Stephanie Berry (Gloria: A Life, Sugar in Our Wounds) as Ruth, Gibson Frazier (10 out of 12, Mr. Burns) as Boss/Doctor/Tom, Sharon Hope (Two Sentence Horror Stories, Daredevil) as Margaret, Nicole Lewis (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Hair) as Angela, Blasina Olowe (Outgrown) as Nambi, Cherene Snow (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Rolling Stone) as Rose, Bisserat Tseggai (The Jungle, Succession) as Joy, Shay Vawn (The Gods of Comedy, soot and spit) as Kim, and Kat Williams (Off-Broadway debut) as Nambi.

Ashton is the author of the critically acclaimed book Character Breakdown. In addition to Betrayal, recent acting credits include the BBC/Netflix TV series Wanderlust and the Netflix feature film Velvet Buzzsaw.

