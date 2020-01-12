Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Skylar Astin and Alex Newell Test Their Music Knowledge

The NBC musical dramedy returns February 16.

NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns February 16 with a repeat of the premiere episode at 8 PM, followed by an all-new episode at 9 PM in its regular timeslot. Two of its stars, Skylar Astin and Alex Newell, stopped by the Playbill studio to "sing" a round of word association in the video above.

Starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, the show tells the story of a computer coder who suddenly realizes she can hear other people's innermost thoughts, which take the form of elaborate musical numbers.

The show stars a host of Broadway alums, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida) as Zoey's mother, Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father, Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Zoey's neighbor, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening) as her co-worker and best friend, and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her tech pioneer boss.

The hour-long series hails from Austin Winsberg (Broadway's First Date), who penned the pilot and produces alongside FeigCo’s Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson, The Tannenbaum Co., and Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Shepard directs a script by Winsberg. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.