Careers at Playbill

Engaged, theatre-loving candidates are always welcome at Playbill.

There are currently no open positions and Playbill is not currently seeking freelance writers. However, here are common part-time positions that are open periodically:

A) FALL 2019 THEATRE EDITORIAL INTERNSHIP

Playbill seeks a savvy, budding journalism student to assist with news coverage. You will work closely with our managing editor to seek out top new stories and write articles for Playbill’s website. From announcing Broadway premieres to posting about the latest reviews, you’ll have the opportunity to publish credits and clips on Playbill, make industry connections and more!

Candidates should:



Be available to work out of the Manhattan office

Bring a positive attitude and willingness to learn

Have a background in journalism

Be a self-starter with a great work ethic

Application Instructions

Email a cover letter in the body of the email, along with your résumé and clips (as attachments) to internship@playbill.com. Specify that you are interested in the Theatre Editorial Internship.

B) CLASSIC ARTS EDITORIAL INTERNSHIP

Netrebko or Yoncheva?

Playbill also covers other performing arts—classical music, opera, and dance—in addition to theatre, and is actively seeking a journalism student to write news articles and features about classic arts events presented at leading venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Candidates should:



Bring a positive attitude and willingness to learn

Demonstrate strong writing skills

Be a self-starter with a great work ethic

Be knowledgeable about classical music, opera, and/or dance

Application Instructions

Email your résumé, cover letter and clips to internship@playbill.com. Specify that you are interested in the Classic Arts Editorial Internship.

C) DATA ENTRY POSITION (PART-TIME)

Duties:

Primary duties will be posting theatre-related information and transcription.

Requirements:

Speed, accuracy, and attention to detail are absolutely necessary.

Employee will work primarily at Playbill's Manhattan office near Times Square.

Strong interest and knowledge in theatre both contemporary and historic (theatre news fanatics will be given special consideration)

Excellent written English skills (copy editing experience a plus)

Thorough experience with Microsoft Office

Basic familiarity with photo cropping

Completed at least one year of college

Candidates should have a hard-copy résumé and be available for the interview process. At the interview, candidate may be asked to take several tests to evaluate theatre knowledge as well as speed and accuracy.

Please respond to: Human Resources at resume@playbill.com with subject header "Playbill.com Data Entry Position." Accepted résumé formats are Word, RTF, plain text, or pasted into the body of the email. A cover letter and résumé are required.