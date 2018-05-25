Privacy Policy

Last Modified: May 25, 2018

This Privacy Policy provides our policies and procedures for collecting, using, and disclosing your information. Users can access Playbill Online Inc.'s Playbill.com ("Playbill") service (the "Service") through our website www.playbill.com, applications on Devices, through APIs, and through third-parties. A "Device" is any computer used to access the Service, including without limitation a desktop, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, or other consumer electronic device. This Privacy Policy governs your access of the Service, regardless of how you access it, and by using our Services you consent to the collection, transfer, processing, storage, disclosure and other uses described in this Privacy Policy. All of the different forms of data, content, and information described below are collectively referred to as "Data."

1. Data We Collect And Store

We may collect and store the following information when running the Service:

Information You Provide. To use the Service, you may be invited to register an account, at which point we may collect some personal information, such as your name, eMail address, home or business postal addresses, or other information. You may also ask us to import your contacts by giving us access to your third party services (for example, your eMail account) or to use your social networking information if you give us access to your account on social network connection services. If we offer a referral page allowing you to invite others to join Playbill or share content, we send them a one-time eMail. You may also provide us with your contacts' eMail addresses when sharing Data with them. We may also receive Personal Information (for example, your eMail address) through other users, for example if they have tried to share something with you or tried to refer Playbill to you. Similar information may also be required to participate in other online activities, special events, contests, surveys, or sweepstakes.

Pictures. Current or future features may collect and store the pictures you upload to the Service ("Pictures"). If you add a picture to Playbill that has been previously uploaded by you, we may associate all or a portion of the previous file with your account rather than storing a duplicate.

Log Data. When you use the Service, we automatically record information from your Device, its software, and your activity using the Services. This may include the Device's Internet Protocol ("IP") address, browser type, the web page visited before you came to our website, information you search for on our website, locale preferences, identification numbers associated with your Devices, your mobile carrier, date and time stamps associated with transactions, system configuration information, metadata concerning your Data, and other interactions with the Service.

Cookies. Playbill, our marketing partners, affiliates, analytics or service providers also use "cookies" to collect information and improve our Services. A cookie is a small data file that we transfer to your Device. We may use "persistent cookies" to save your registration ID and login password for future logins to the Service. We may use "session ID cookies" to enable certain features of the Service, to better understand how you interact with the Service and to monitor aggregate usage and web traffic routing on the Service. You can instruct your browser, by changing its options, to stop accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting a cookie from the websites you visit. If you do not accept cookies, however, you may not be able to use all aspects of the Service. We partner with third party ad networks to manage our advertising on other sites. Our ad network partner uses cookies and Web beacons to collect non-personally identifiable information about your activities on this and other web sites to provide you targeted advertising based upon your interests. If you wish to not have this information used for the purpose of serving you targeted ads, you may opt-out by clicking here or if located in the European Union click here. Please note this does not opt you out of being served advertising. You will continue to receive generic ads.

2. How We Use Personal Information

Personal Information. In the course of using the Service, we may collect personal information that can be used to contact or identify you ("Personal Information"). Personal Information is or may be used to: (i) provide and improve our Service, (ii) administer your use of the Service, (iii) better understand your needs and interests, (iv) personalize and improve your experience, and (v) provide updates, product announcements, news, offers and/or opportunities of potential interest to you. If you no longer wish to receive communications from us, please follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided in any of those communications, or update your account settings.

Geo-Location Information. Some Devices allow applications to access real-time location-based information (for example, GPS). Our Services do not collect such information from your mobile device at any time, as of the date this policy went into effect, but may do so in the future with as we improve our Services. Some photos or other files you place in Playbill may contain recorded location information. We may use this information to optimize your experience and it may be available to others if you choose to share it through Playbill. If you do not wish to share pictures embedded with your geo-location information, please do not upload them. If you do not want to store location data in your photos, please consult the documentation for your camera to turn off that feature. Also, some of the information we collect from a Device, for example IP address, can sometimes be used to approximate a Device's location.

Analytics. We also collect some information (ourselves or using third party services) using logging and cookies, such as IP address, which can sometimes include or be correlated with Personal Information. We use this information for the above purposes and to monitor and analyze use of the Service, for the Service's technical administration, to increase our Service's functionality and user-friendliness, and to verify users have the authorization needed for the Service to process their requests. As of the date this policy went into effect, we use Google Analytics. To learn more about the privacy policy of Google Analytics, click here, and to learn how to opt out of that service click here.

3. Information Sharing and Disclosure

Your Use. We will display your Personal Information in your profile page and elsewhere on the Service according to the preferences you set in your account. Any information you choose to provide should reflect how much you want others to know about you. Please consider carefully what information you disclose in your profile page and your desired level of anonymity. Part of our program is designed to share your information, such as with guidance counselors, schools, and others. You control these choices, but once information is shared, you may not be able to maintain it as confidential in the future. You can review and revise your profile information at any time. We do not sell your personal information to third parties. We may also share or disclose your information with your consent, for example if you use a third party application to access your account (see below). Through certain features of the Service, you may also have the ability to make some of your information public. Public information may be broadly and quickly disseminated.

Service Providers, Business Partners, Advertisers, Sponsors, Affiliates and Others. We may use certain trusted third party companies and individuals to help us provide, analyze, and improve the Service (including but not limited to data storage, maintenance services, database management, web analytics, payment processing, and improvement of the Service's features). These third parties may have access to your information only for purposes of performing these tasks on our behalf and under obligations similar to those in this Privacy Policy. As of the date this policy went into effect, we use Amazon Web Services to store some of your information (for example, your pictures and data).

Third-Party Applications. We may share your information with a third party application with your consent, for example when you choose to access our Services through such an application. We are not responsible for what those parties do with your information, so you should make sure you trust the application and that it has a privacy policy acceptable to you.

Compliance with Laws and Law Enforcement Requests; Protection of Playbill's Rights. We may disclose to parties outside Playbill or Playbill Online, Inc. Data stored in Playbill and information about you that we collect when we have a good faith belief that disclosure is reasonably necessary to (a) comply with a law, regulation or compulsory legal request; (b) protect the safety of any person from death or serious bodily injury; (c) prevent fraud or abuse of Playbill or its users; (d) to protect Playbill Online, Inc. or Playbill's property rights; or (e) where we believe that disclosure is important and appropriate. If we provide your Data to a law enforcement agency as set forth above, we likely will remove any encryption before providing the Data to law enforcement.

Business Transfers. If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or a portion of our assets, your information may be transferred as part of that transaction, but we will notify you (for example, via eMail and/or a prominent notice on our website) of any change in control or use of your Personal Information or Data, or if either become subject to a different Privacy Policy. We will also notify you of choices you may have regarding the information.

Non-private or Non-Personal Information. We may disclose your non-private, aggregated, or otherwise non-personal information, such as usage statistics of our Service.

4. Changing or Deleting Your Information

If you have registered to use the Service, you may review, update, correct or delete the Personal Information provided in your registration or account profile or by contacting privacy@playbill.com. If you are subscribed to an E-mail list you may unsubscribe by clicking Unsubscribe at the bottom of any E-mail. If you wish to completely delete your account, please contact privacy@playbill.com In some cases we may retain copies of your information if required by law. For questions about your Personal Information on our Service, please contact privacy@playbill.com. We will respond to your inquiry within 30 days.

5. Data Retention

We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services, although you will be able to delete certain information within your account. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, you may delete your account by emailing us at privacy@playbill.com Data retention is solely a function of our Service and we do not have an obligation to retain your data for that or any other purpose – as with all electronic files, you should maintain your own backups of all important data. We may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements, and copies of deleted data may continue to exist in backed up resources or in online caches.

6. Playbill Community

Our Service offers publicly and semi-publicly accessible community services such as comments and other Data. You should be aware that any information you provide in these areas may be read, collected, and used by others who access them. Your posts may remain even after you cancel your account. For questions about your Personal Information on our Service, please contact privacy@playbill.com.

Our Site includes links to other Web sites whose privacy practices may differ from those of Playbill. If you submit personal information to any of those sites, your information is governed by their privacy statements. We encourage you to carefully read the privacy statement of any Web site you visit.

7. Security

The security of your information is important to us.

We follow generally accepted standards to protect the information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If you have any questions about security on our website, you can contact us at security@playbill.com.

8. Our Policy Toward Children

Our Services are not directed to persons under 13. We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under 13. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child (whether under 13 or under 18) has provided us with Personal Information without their consent, he or she should contact us at privacy@playbill.com. If we become aware that a child under 13 has provided us with Personal Information, we will take steps to delete such information from our files immediately.

9. Consent to Processing and Transfer of Information

The Service is governed by and operated in accordance with, the laws of the United States. Playbill makes no representation that the Service is governed by or operated in accordance with the laws of any other nation. If you are located outside of the United States, please be aware that information we collect, including Personal Information, may be transferred to, processed, stored and used in the United States. Under United States law, your Personally Information may be subject to access requests from governments, courts, or law enforcement in the United States.

10. Your California Privacy Rights

Under the California “Shine The Light” law, California residents may opt-out of Playbill’s disclosure of personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. As detailed above, you may choose to opt-out of the sharing of your personal information with third parties for marketing purposes at any time by submitting a request in writing to Playbill Online, Inc., 729 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019; Attn: Playbill Privacy Office or by emailing us at privacy@playbill.com. It is important to note that this opt-out does not prohibit disclosures made for non-marketing purposes.

11. Contacting Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at privacy@playbill.com or at Playbill Online, Inc., 729 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019; Attn: Playbill Privacy Office.

12. Changes to our Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy may change from time to time so check this site whenever you are online. If we make a change to this privacy policy that we believe materially reduces your rights, we will provide you with notice (for example, by eMail). And we may provide notice of changes in other circumstances as well. By continuing to use the Service after those changes become effective, you agree to be bound by the revised Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to the new Privacy Policy, please stop using the Services.

