New York, New York
Broadway
Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Ambassador Theatre
American Airlines Theatre
August Wilson Theatre
Belasco Theatre
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Booth Theatre
Broadhurst Theatre
Broadway Theatre
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Circle in the Square Theatre
Cort Theatre
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Eugene O'Neill Theatre
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Gershwin Theatre
Helen Hayes Theatre
Hudson Theatre
Imperial Theatre
John Golden Theatre
Longacre Theatre
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Lyceum Theatre
Lyric Theatre
Majestic Theatre
Marquis Theatre
Minskoff Theatre
Music Box Theatre
Nederlander Theatre
Neil Simon Theatre
New Amsterdam Theatre
Palace Theatre
Richard Rodgers Theatre
Sam S. Shubert Theatre
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
St. James Theatre
Studio 54
Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Vivian Beaumont Theatre
Walter Kerr Theatre
Winter Garden Theatre
Off-Broadway
45th Street Theatre
47th Street Theatre
59E59 Theater A
59E59 Theater B
Acorn Theatre @ Theatre Row
Actor's Playhouse
Apollo Theatre
Astor Place Theatre
Atlantic Theatre Company/Linda Gross Theatre
Atlantic Theatre Company/Stage 2
Beckett Theatre @ Theatre Row
Cherry Lane Theatre
Claire Tow Theatre
Classic Stage Company
Clurman Theatre @ Theatre Row
DR2 Theatre
Ensemble Studio Theatre
INTAR Theatre
Irish Repertory Theatre
Judith Anderson Theatre
Julia Miles Theatre
Kirk Theatre @Theatre Row
Laura Pels Theatre
Lion Theatre @Theatre Row
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Lynn Redgrave Theatre
Manhattan Theatre Club - Stage 1
McGinn Cazale Theatre
Minetta Lane Theatre
Mint Theatre
Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre
New Victory Theatre
New World Stages - Stage 1
New World Stages - Stage 2
New World Stages - Stage 3
New World Stages - Stage 4
New World Stages - Stage 5
New York City Center -Stage II
New York Theatre Workshop
Orpheum Theatre
Players Theatre
Playhouse 91
Playwrights Horizons/Mainstage Tehatre
Playwrights Horizons/ Peter Jay Sharp Theatre
Public Theatre/Anspacher Theatre
Public Theatre/LuEsther Hall
Public Theatre/Martinson Hall
Public Theatre/Newman Theatre
Public Theatre/Shiva Theatre
Rattlestick Theatre
Second Stage Theatre
Snapple Theatre Center/ The Jerry Orbach Theatre
SoHo Playhouse
Stage 42
Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse
The Duke on 42nd Street
The Pershing Square Signature Center/Irene Diamond Stage
The Pershing Square Signature Center/Alice Griffen Jewel Box Theatre
The Pershing Square Signature Center/Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre
Theatre 80
Theatre at St. Peter's
Ubo Repertory Theatre
Union Square Theatre
Vineyard Theatre
Westside Theatre (Downstairs)
Westside Theatre (Upstairs)
Brooklyn, New York
Brooklyn Academy of Music - Harvey Theatre
London, England
Adelphi Theater
Aldwych Theatre
Ambassadors Theatre
Apollo Theatre (Shaftesbury)
Apollo Theatre (Victoria)
Barbican (The Pit)
Barbican Theatre
Cambridge Theatre
Criterion Theatre
Dominion Theatre
Donmar Warehouse
Drury Lane (Theatre Royal)
Duchess Theatre
Duke of York's Theatre
Fortune Theatre
Garrick Theatre
Gielgud Theatre
Harold Pinter Theatre (formerly Comedy Theatre)
Haymarket (Theatre Royal)
Her Majesty's Theatre
London Palladium
Lyric Theatre (Shaftesbury)
National Theatre (Lyttelton)
National Theatre (Oliver)
New London Theatre
Noel Coward Theatre (formerly Albery)
Novello Theatre (formerly Strand)
Old Vic Theatre
Open Air Theatre
Palace Theatre
Phoenix Theatre
Piccadilly Theatre
Playhouse Theatre
Prince Edward Theatre
Prince of Wales Theatre
Queen's Theatre
Savoy Theatre
Shaftesbury Theatre
St Martin's Theatre
Vaudeville Theatre
Victoria Palace Theatre
Whitehall Theatre
Wyndham's Theatre