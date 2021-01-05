Javier Muñoz, Eden Espinosa, Shereen Pimentel, More Will Star in Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale

The modern Mexican opera will stream on Playbill as a benefit for Broadway Cares.

Javier Muñoz, Eden Espinosa, Shereen Pimentel, and more Broadway favorites will star in the upcoming benefit performance of Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, a modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta.

The event streams on Playbill and YouTube January 29 at 8 PM ET, and will be available to watch through February 2. While free to enjoy, donations are encouraged to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Performed in the style of a Broadway concept album, actors will split roles throughout the performance. Among those set to perform are Espinosa (Wicked), Bianca Marroquín (In The Heights), Julia Murney (Wicked), and Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!) as Catherine de’ Medici; Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Pimentel (West Side Story), and Eva Tavares (The Phantom of the Opera national tour) as Margot de Valois; Muñoz (Hamilton) as Charles IX; Austin Colby (Jersey Boys) as Arthur; and Nathan Cockroft, Kevin Curtis (Moulin Rouge!), Gabriel Hyman (Hamilton national tour), and Michael Perrie Jr. (Million Dollar Quartet national tour) as Spirit/Mignon. Marroquín will also serve as the Narrator, with additional casting to be announced later.

As Charles IX is crowned as the new monarch, the Catholic church puts pressure on Queen Catherine de’ Medici to eradicate Protestantism in France. The treacherous queen has a plan of her own: to remain in power through her beloved and overly-conceited son, Henry of Anjou, and to plan her daughter’s wedding with a Protestant knight, while executing one of the bloodiest events in history. Fusing Renaissance-inspired melodies, modern orchestrations, and Latinx-influenced tunes, Anjou turns this tragic moment in history into a exploration of kindness and acceptance against today's backdrop of injustice.

The streaming production is directed and edited by Roberto Araujo with Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (Annie Get Your Gun, The Rosie O’Donnell Show) as music director. Araujo and Vilalta produce.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.