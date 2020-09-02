10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder

Schools and community groups are using our Broadway-quality program creation tool to help bring the in-person theatre experience to streaming events.

Have you ever wanted to make your own Playbill program for a local show or event? Whether you’re building a full professional program for a high school or community theatre production, or just making a fun program for an especially theatrical wedding or birthday party, PLAYBILLder makes creating authentic Broadway-quality Playbill programs easy and fast.

With many theatres worldwide shifting performances online due to the spread of COVID-19, PLAYBILLder is also uniquely equipped to meet the current moment and ensure that the show will go on. With the ability to create digital-only programs that can be viewed and shared online, PLAYBILLder helps bring the full, in-person theatre experience to streaming events.

READ: How to Create a Broadway-Quality Digital Program With PLAYBILLder

As part of Playbill's Back to School week, we're taking a look at some of the best and most innovative PLAYBILLder-created digital programs from the last few months. From local productions to Playbill-hosted watch parties, these programs show just how good the remote theatre experience can be.



10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder 10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder 10 PHOTOS

