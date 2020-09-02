10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder

toggle menu
toggle search form
Back to School   10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 02, 2020
 
Schools and community groups are using our Broadway-quality program creation tool to help bring the in-person theatre experience to streaming events.
PLAYBILLder 2020 Lead

Have you ever wanted to make your own Playbill program for a local show or event? Whether you’re building a full professional program for a high school or community theatre production, or just making a fun program for an especially theatrical wedding or birthday party, PLAYBILLder makes creating authentic Broadway-quality Playbill programs easy and fast.

With many theatres worldwide shifting performances online due to the spread of COVID-19, PLAYBILLder is also uniquely equipped to meet the current moment and ensure that the show will go on. With the ability to create digital-only programs that can be viewed and shared online, PLAYBILLder helps bring the full, in-person theatre experience to streaming events.

READ: How to Create a Broadway-Quality Digital Program With PLAYBILLder

As part of Playbill's Back to School week, we're taking a look at some of the best and most innovative PLAYBILLder-created digital programs from the last few months. From local productions to Playbill-hosted watch parties, these programs show just how good the remote theatre experience can be.

10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder

10 Incredible Digital Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder

Schools and community groups are using our Broadway-quality program creation tool to help bring the in-person theatre experience to streaming events.

10 PHOTOS
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
A Chorus Line at Ignite Theatre Company in St. Louis, MO. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The digital program for the filmed stage production of Cats, streamed by The Shows Must Go on in May, 2020. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The Lion King JR. at Ignite Theatre Company in Roswell, GA. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The digital program for The Shubert Foundation's High School Theatre Festival, streamed at Shubert.NYC in June, 2020. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
Children of Eden at Pinkerton Players in Derry, NH. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The digital program Georgia Stitt & Friends, streamed by Playbill in May, 2020. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
Doctor Dolittle JR at McLaughlin Theatre Company in Loomis, CA. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The digital program for The King and I Live Watch Party, streamed by Rodgers & Hammerstein Theatricals on BroadwayHD in May, 2020. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The Addams Family at Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring, FL. Click here to see the full program.
2020 Digital PLAYBILLder Programs
The digital program for Holiday Inn Live Viewing Party, streamed by Rodgers & Hammerstein Theatricals on BroadwayHD in May, 2020. Click here to see the full program.
Share

Ready to get started making your own custom Playbill program with PLAYBILLder? Head over to PLAYBILLder.com!

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.