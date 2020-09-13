$100,000 Gift Made to Broadway Cares in Memory of Artie Gaffin

The gift by Mr. Gaffin’s longtime boyfriend Danny Baron honors the anniversary of the late stage manager’s passing.

In honor of the anniversary of Broadway stage manager Arthur Gaffin’s passing, Danny Baron is donating $100,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, contributed by Mr. Gaffin’s estate. Baron was the boyfriend of Mr. Gaffin from 1980 until his death.

Mr. Gaffin’s career spanned more than three decades, beginning as a stage manager on many shows in Los Angeles, where he lived from the mid-1970s until the early ’90s. He launched his Broadway career as an assistant stage manager on 1986's Wild Honey and more recently as the stage manager for 1984 and Oh, Hello!. Mr. Gaffin also served as production stage manager during the pre-Broadway run of Girl from the North Country, which dedicated its Broadway performances to him.

Mr. Gaffin died on September 13, 2019. He was 70 years old.

“Artie was resolute any time he’d work with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,” Baron said. “He made it clear to me over our years together that of all the charities we’d donate to, Broadway Cares was the one he felt most passionate about.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said the unexpected gift from Mr. Gaffin’s estate and Baron carries with it the indomitable spirit the late stage manager showed in every interaction with Broadway Cares.

“Artie always led with kindness,” Viola said. “A kindness tempered with no-nonsense experience, commitment, understanding, and empathy. Artie was more than a champion for Broadway Cares: he was a dear friend. We’re honored that Danny has chosen to share this special gift as we celebrate Artie’s cherished legacy.”

Mr. Gaffin was equally adept at calling plays and musicals. His expansive career included everything from American Psycho, the 2011 revival of Follies, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, and the 2004 revival of Pacific Overtures to classics like the 2013 productions of Twelfth Night and Richard III, and the 2008 production of The Seagull.

Baron shared that one of Mr. Gaffin’s greatest theatre experiences was on the 2011 production of King Lear, starring Derek Jacobi, which ultimately played at BAM in Brooklyn.

“Not only did he adore all the cast, but the job sort of ‘married’ two of Artie’s greatest passions—theatre and travel,” Baron said. “Preceding its arrival at BAM was the show’s tour throughout England, Wales, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. I’ve rarely seen him more joyful while working on a show.”

Throughout his tenure on Broadway, Mr. Gaffin was a cherished supporter of Broadway Cares. From the organization’s earliest days, he was working behind the scenes to make the organization's red bucket fundraising possible, from coordinating volunteers to motivating cast and crew.

Baron’s generosity in Mr. Gaffin’s memory will help those in the theatre industry and across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.