11 Books for Theatre Lovers to Read in Spring 2020

From Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton deep-dives to memoirs and novels set in the world of theatre, this crop of spring books will keep your pages turning.

As the weather starts to change, take on some of these books highlighting the best of theatre. From retrospectives by the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to a novel about resetting your career, these reads are great with a snuggly blanket or outside at the park as the days grow longer.

You Will Be Found

By Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The book pairs Pasek and Paul’s lyrics with colorful illustrations by Sarah J. Coleman. The Act 1 finale from Dear Evan Hansen has become one of the last decade’s most popular songs for teens and adults struggling to find their place in the world. Perfect for fans of the show or anyone about to start a new chapter in life, the book is a reminder that no one is alone. Available March 17 from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Almost, Maine: A Novel

By John Cariani

Cariani’s play about the residents of a remote town near the border of Canada debuted Off-Broadway almost 15 years ago. Now, they’re back in this novel adaptation of the play that explores romance over a single night under the Northern Lights. Available March 31 from Feiwel & Friends.

This Is Shakespeare

By Emma Smith

Providing more questions than answers, Smith dives deep into the work of Shakespeare and how his works change in cultural conversations throughout the years. Looking to The Bard’s contemporaries like Christopher Marlowe and Thomas Kyd, This Is Shakespeare explores how fame, gender, and sexual politics affected his plays. Available March 31 from Pantheon.

Hamilton: Portraits of the Revolution

By Josh Lehrer, with acknowledgments by Thomas Kail and a foreword by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton fans the world over will get an in-depth look at the musical sensation. The tome includes over a hundred portraits of the original Broadway cast, plus individual commentary and behind-the-stories about the show and its impact. Available April 7 from Universe.

A Tender Thing

By Emily Neuberger

Set in the ‘50s, this backstage novel follows aspiring star Eleanor O'Hanlon as she runs off to New York City to audition for one of her favorite musicals. Once in the Big Apple, romance and gigs quickly follow—but protests, intense rehearsals, and rumors get in the way. Available April 7 from G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

As if by Chance

By David Lan

This memoir from the Artistic Director of the Young Vic in London from 2000–2018 shares Lan's journey from interviewing Tom Stoppard and Paul Schofield in high school to traveling the world with some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Available April 21 from Faber and Faber.

Pal Joey: The History of a Heel

By Julianne Lindberg

What makes this Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical such an intriguing show despite it’s hero being an no-good womanizing manipulator? Lindberg explores Pal Joey’s history on the Main Stem and its lasting appeal, including its strong narration, fleshed-out characters, and commentary on class. Available May 1 from Oxford University Press.

The Outstanding Life of an Awkward Theater Kid: God, I’ll Do Anything―Just Don’t Let Me Fail

By Ted Kluck

Football player Flex is desperate to spend more time with his schoolgirl crush KK. Despite having no acting experience, Flex decides to try out for the school play to grab KK’s attention. Kluck’s graphic novel sends its protagonist headfirst into the world of school theatre—will Flex land a role and get the girl? Available May 5 from Harvest House Publishers.

The Summer Set

By Aimee Agresti

After her Hollywood dream fizzles out, Charlie returns to the Berkshires to the theatre that launched her career all those years ago. As the performer starts to feel like herself again, a parade of celebrities, new friends, and summer flings threaten a promising comeback. Available May 12 from Graydon House.

Take a Chance on Me

By Kathryn R. Biel

When the reclusive Gloria moves to Hicklam, she meets Grayson, who is desperate to get out but stuck with a crumbling theatre. Gloria wants her panic attacks to go away; Grayson wants to be back on Broadway. Together, they might have a solution, but at what cost? Available May 21 from Amazon.