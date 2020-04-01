11 Solo Turns on Broadway Everyone Should Know

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 01, 2020
 
Check out these socially distant performances that took the Great White Way by storm.
On Broadway, the stage is typically filled with people, all coming together to bring a show to life. However, some of the most riveting productions have come from a single performer, telling a story to a captivated audience. From Elaine Stritch at Liberty to Sea Wall/A Life, look back at 11 socially distance performances that took the Great White Way by storm—including Song and Dance, because Emma (Bernadette Peters) practiced excellent social distancing in Act 1 and won Peters a Tony Award.

The Belle of Amherst Playbill - April 1976
The Belle of Amherst, 1976
Julie Harris in <i>The Belle Of Amherst</i>
Starring Julie Harris, William Luce's play tells the story of Emily Dickinson, the legendary poet who lived a reclusive existence at her family home in Amherst, Massachusetts, in the Victorian era. Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Song and Dance Playbill - Oct 1985
Act 1 of Song and Dance,1985
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
The first act of Song & Dance is one of the few true one-person musicals ever to play Broadway. Bernadette Peters won her first Tony Award in 1985 for her portrayal of Emma, an English girl in New York, whose search for love spanned almost two dozen songs. Kenn Duncan / The New York Public Library
cover_no_shadow
The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, 1985
Lily Tomlin in <i>The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe</i>.
In The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Lily Tomlin played multiple roles in Jane Wagner's one-woman play, a comedic look at and critique of contemporary American society. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
cover_no_shadow
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, 1994
Anna Deavere Smith in <i>Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Anna Deavere Smith examines the aftermath of the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in this one-woman show in which she impersonates many of the people she interviewed about the event. Martha Swope/
Freak Playbill - Opening Night
Freak, 1998
John Leguizamo in Freak.
Actor John Leguizamo introduced Broadway audiences to his explosive storytelling style in 1998 when Freak, a semi-autobiographical series of Leguizamo's family stories co-written with David Bar Katz, opened at the Cort Theatre Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
