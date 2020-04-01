11 Solo Turns on Broadway Everyone Should Know

Check out these socially distant performances that took the Great White Way by storm.

On Broadway, the stage is typically filled with people, all coming together to bring a show to life. However, some of the most riveting productions have come from a single performer, telling a story to a captivated audience. From Elaine Stritch at Liberty to Sea Wall/A Life, look back at 11 socially distance performances that took the Great White Way by storm—including Song and Dance, because Emma (Bernadette Peters) practiced excellent social distancing in Act 1 and won Peters a Tony Award.