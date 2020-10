Celebrate Arthur Miller With a Look Back at his Work on Broadway

The Tony-winning playwright was born October 17, 1915.

Arthur Miller was born in New York City October 17, 1915.

The multiple Tony and Pulitzer winner became one of the foremost American playwrights of the post-WWII era, with dramas like All My Sons, The Crucible, and his magnum opus Death of a Salesman, that looked deeply into the nation's soul. With his soaring words and poignant insight, Miller's writing remains a fixture on the stage—in honor of the legendary playwright, take a look back at his work on the Main Stem.