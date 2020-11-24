12 Broadway Chosen Families to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving

Photo Features   12 Broadway Chosen Families to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving
By Playbill Staff
Nov 24, 2020
 
Whether you are celebrating the season in person or digitally, Broadway is with you.
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
The original Broadway cast of Rent. Joan Marcus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many theatre fans are unable to be reunited with their biological families for the Thanksgiving holiday. But if Broadway has shown us anything, it’s that family can come in all forms, from fictional squads presented onstage to close-knit companies offstage.

Whether you are celebrating the season in person or digitally, celebrate the holiday with these 12 Broadway chosen families.

24 PHOTOS
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
"La Vie Bohème" Joan Marcus
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
Rent
SpongeBob_SquarePants_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_4_Cast_HR.jpg
SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Sandy Cheeks Joan Marcus
SpongeBob SquarePants Playbill - Opening Night
SpongeBob SquarePants
Jim Walton, Ann Morrison and Lonny Price in the Broadway musical <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i>, 1981
"Old Friends" Franklin Shepard, Mary Flynn, and Charley Kringas Martha Swope
Merrily We Roll Along Playbill - Oct 1981
Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Rupert, Chip Zien, Barbara Walsh, Jonathan Kaplan, Heather Mac Rae, and Carolee Carmello in <i>Falsettos</i>
A "Tight-Knit Family" Carol Rosegg/Martha Swope Associates
Falsettos Playbill - Opening Night, May 1992
Falsettos
The Wiz_Broadway_1974_Production Photos_X_HR
The Tinman, the Scarecrow, Dorothy, and the Lion Martha Swope
The Wiz Playbill - December 1974
The Wiz
