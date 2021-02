12 Broadway-Inspired Valentine Cards to Help You Confess Your Love

From Eubie Blake to a couple of bears with bad ideas, these punny valentines will help you win over the object of your affection.

Be a secret admirer no longer. Send one of these sweet comic valentines to your crush and make them smile with their heart.

Click here to download and print this year’s valentines.

Need a few more ways to pledge your love and devotion? Check out the collections from 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016.