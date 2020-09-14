Without the work of theatre technicians, crews, and staff, the curtains do not rise on Broadway. As the theatre shutdown passes six months due to COVID-19, arts workers have found themselves without not only their passion but also their livelihood, navigating the pandemic without a return date in sight.
"I went from collaborating with tons of people daily to spending most of my time in my Harlem apartment alone with my thoughts,” stage manager Cody Renard Richard explains. “It's become imperative that I find new ways to practice self-care, to be safely social, and to activate my joy daily. The last six months have been a wild rollercoaster and the only way for me to make it through is to embrace the ride. Day by day.”
Read how arts workers from
, Hadestown Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, and more are getting through the Broadway shutdown.
12 Offstage Theatremakers Share How They Are Coping With the Broadway Shutdown
“ I would love to say that I’ve been overly creative during this time, but the truth is I’m just trying to survive. Every single person I know is out of work with no return date in sight.” Kevin Thomas Garcia, Hair Supervisor at
Hadestown
"The stresses of losing a number of jobs overnight were exacerbated when I could no longer legally remain in the US, having to uproot a life that I’ve worked so hard to build for myself after all this time. It’s been hard to keep the faith. I have an existential crisis every few days, back in a country I’ve never worked in professionally, all whilst contending with my immigration attorneys and the immigration system. The silver lining in all of this is that I’ve become a voracious reader, and I’ve gotten to spend quality time with my family and my dogs after several years apart." HanJie Chow, Associate NYTW Costumes Liaison for
Sing Street
"In a time where we're encouraged to stay home, the roof of my building has been my saving grace. To claim a chair, put on a podcast, and see my beautiful city during this turbulent time reminds me that it's all still here, and just a few miles up, our theatres are all patiently waiting for our return." Danielle Doherty, Assistant Box Office Treasurer at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater
"I was 27 weeks pregnant when quarantine began in March, my wife got appendicitis and lost her job at the beginning of April, and we welcomed our sweet baby girl, Josephine, in mid-May. Despite not being able to usher, which brings me so much joy, I've been lucky enough to have another job that is keeping me busy. But my little girl is what's really helping me cope." Miriam Baron, Sub-Usher at Jujamcyn Theatres on Broadway
"Taking the time to the bridge the gaps with friends and colleagues about race in America." Sharika Niles, Assistant Stage Manager at
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
"As summer started and restrictions on travel eased, my husband and I moved to Maine, at least in this interim period. Every day can be a struggle as the anxiety pendulum can swing anywhere to calm to manic, but it has been so helpful to be surrounded by my loving family as we navigate our daily lives." Kyle Skillin (center in white shirt), Hair Dresser at
Frozen
"Though it's been tough not seeing my
Come From Away family during the pandemic, it has been great spending quality time with wife and kids! One of the ways I’ve been coping during this time is by doing Internet bass sessions. I’ve been able to focus on creating music for other people as well as myself!" Carl Carter, Electric/Acoustic Bass Player at Come From Away
"Life has been stressful while unemployed during this global pandemic and I wanted to explore creative outlets to help cope. I started 'Women of HERstory: A Podcast" with my partner to support women and create a positive platform." Joseph Ortiz, Bartender at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
"I’m just really grateful for the family I made at
Frozen. We’re all going through it together and check on each other daily—I wouldn’t be getting through all this without them." Samantha Fargione, Hair Assistant and Makeup Specialist at Frozen
"I had to take a job with the census to be able to pay rent, but a lot of my time since the shutdown has been making and selling masks inspired by the designs of LGBT pride flags. It has really helped me feel like I’m staying connected with my LGBTQ+ community even when I can’t be with them right now and helps me keep up my sewing skills for when I’m able to get back in the theatre!" Isaac Q Grivett, Milliner and Stitcher at
Moulin Rouge!