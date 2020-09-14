12 Offstage Theatremakers Share How They Are Coping With the Broadway Shutdown

Arts workers from Hadestown, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, and more reflect on their experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without the work of theatre technicians, crews, and staff, the curtains do not rise on Broadway. As the theatre shutdown passes six months due to COVID-19, arts workers have found themselves without not only their passion but also their livelihood, navigating the pandemic without a return date in sight.

"I went from collaborating with tons of people daily to spending most of my time in my Harlem apartment alone with my thoughts,” stage manager Cody Renard Richard explains. “It's become imperative that I find new ways to practice self-care, to be safely social, and to activate my joy daily. The last six months have been a wild rollercoaster and the only way for me to make it through is to embrace the ride. Day by day.”

Read how arts workers from Hadestown, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, and more are getting through the Broadway shutdown.

