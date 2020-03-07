12 Shows That Unfold in Real-Time Onstage

12 Shows That Unfold in Real-Time Onstage
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 07, 2020
 
While many plays and musicals feature jumps or lapses in time, the plots of these twelve shows take place over the same amount of time it takes to perform them.
12 Shows That Unfold in Real-Time_Graphic_HR.jpg

Almost all theatrical productions rely on a certain amount of suspension of disbelief; one of the dramatic factors which require that suspension is the timeline over which a show takes place. Most plays and musicals are divided into acts and scenes, with the potential for significant jumps in time between them.

However, there are also shows that feature no time jumps at all and instead take place within the specific window of time necessary to perform them, or "real-time." Some are plays set in offices, living rooms, dining rooms, or bedrooms, such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf or God of Carnage; others are musicals set up as a concert, such as Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Even Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, which features the unbroken action of a single night in a junk yard, falls within this category.

Check out the gallery below to see twelve plays and musicals that take place in real-time.

Cast of <i>The Minutes</i>
The Minutes by Tracy Letts
Company_of_CATS_on_Broadway_Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy HR.jpg
Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber Matthew Murphy
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_01_HR.jpg
American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown Peter Cunningham
God_Of_Carnage_Broadway_Production_Photos_2008_Cast_HR.jpg
God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza Joan Marcus
Uta Hagen in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
The cast
The Apple Family Plays by Richard Nelson
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally Deen van Meer
Neil Patrick Harris stepped into the iconic heels of <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Joan Marcus
Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Arian Moayed, Sarah Steele and Cassie Beck in <i>The Humans</i>
The Humans by Stephen Karam Brigitte Lacombe
Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett
The Mountaintop by Katori Hall Joan Marcus
