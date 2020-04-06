12 Theatre-Related Online Resources for Kids and Families to Get You Through COVID-19

A list of remote classrooms, virtual craft and dance workshops, celebrity bedtime stories, and much more.

Navigating the whole parenting through a pandemic situation? We're here to help.

From free remote classrooms and live streams, to donation-based early childhood dance classes that turn your living room into a tap studio—check out this list of theatre-related online resources for families and children.

DISNEY THEATRICAL’S FREE EDUCATION TOOLS

Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable activities—pinned to beloved shows such as The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, and Aladdin—for parents, students, and educators. Activities, which can be downloaded as PDFs, include The Lion King-inspired costume mask-making (ages 6–11) and a script-writing exercise for ages 11–14, as well as an Aladdin-inspired art and design exercise, in which students can create a mood board, storyboard and design their own set model. Other available resources on the platform include podcasts, behind-the-scenes videos and mini documentaries. Learn more here.

COLT COEUR'S ONLINE THEATER CAMP



Colt Coeur is opening up its 10th annual free Education Initiative, (lovingly referred to by participants as "theatre camp"), to students ages 9-15 all over the world. With a roster of teaching artists that includes Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson, the program offers students a chance to conceive and create original short plays with the help of professional actors, playwrights, directors, and designers. Lessons will be held online, on six consecutive Saturdays, beginning April 18. View the application form here; and learn more about Colt Coeur here.

LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME

Schools may be temporarily closed, but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. An online live stream starting at 2 PM ET each school day (via Facebook), the virtual classroom is part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' newly launched Lincoln Center at Home—an initiative aimed at helping educators and parents navigate the current pandemic and its restrictions. Classroom topics include creating expressive puppets from simple at-home objects; writing a song and singing it; making woven works of art with recycled material like junk mail and cardboard boxes; and dance lessons to get everyone up and moving. Lincoln Center at Home also features Concerts For Kids, family-friendly musical offerings in short video format from artists such as Music from the Sole, Sonia De Los Santos, Zeshan B, and Elena Moon Park. Broadcast times are 11 AM and 4 PM on specific days.

Learn more about Lincoln Center at Home here.

NEW VICTORY THEATER’S ARTS BREAK



While the New Victory has temporarily shut its doors on 42nd Street, the arts organization has been keeping busy online with its free, easy-to-access “New Victory Arts Break.” Featuring a video lesson every school day, the virtual initiative explores a new art form each week. New Victory Teaching Artists will offer demonstrations on puppetry, choreography, magic, and juggling. Videos are available after on the website. Learn more here.

HARLEM SCHOOL OF THE ARTS’ HSA@HOME

The Harlem institution continues to offer many of its classes, across art and design, dance, music, and theatre, online via Zoom. Distant Learning options include Art Exploration (ages 5–7), Ballet (ages 3–17), Commercial Acting (ages 8–18), Animation (ages 10–16), and Acting for Film and TV and Advanced Drawing (ages 13-18). Check out class options, and register here.

BROADWAY BABYSITTERS PLAYHOUSE

The sitter-service that employs working artists has launched donation-based virtual creativity courses for ages 2 and up. Offerings, which are broadcast several times a day, include Broadway Dance Party, a 30-minute living room song and dance workshop, and Broadway Story Time, a 30-minute interactive story session. Past instructors include Broadway alums Tituss Burgess, Ethan Slater, Stephanie Hsu, and Kristolyn Lloyd. Check out the schedule and register her.

CELEBRITY BEDTIME STORIES

Why not let Tony winner Anika Noni Rose or Frozen star Josh Gad read your child a bedtime story? Rose’s Bedtime Stories for the Littles! is broadcast on her IGTV every Sunday evening at 7:30 PM ET, and Gad reads a story live each night from his Twitter account around 7:30 PM ET. So far he’s read The Rabbit Listened, If I Built a School, and Olivia Goes to Venice, among others. Also check out @savewithstories, an Instagram account launched during the COVID-19 pandemic featuring celebrities reading stories. So far, famous readings include Glenn Close reading Millions of Cats, Gabrielle Union reading Hair Love, and Eva Longoria reading Selena.

BROADWAY GREEN’S GREEN QUARANTINE ACTIVITIES

The Broadway Green Alliance has launched a series of virtual workshops aimed at harnessing creative ways to remain connected to each other and the earth. Offered Thursdays and Saturdays through Zoom, the hour-long family-friendly sessions include a lesson on how to make flowers out of your Playbills (April 4) and a conversation with Fun Home’s Beth Malone about single-use plastic in the theatre. Learn more here.

CAMP BROADWAY’S AT THIS STAGE

Camp Broadway teams up with Streamable Learning to present free, 45-minute lunchtime conversations with Broadway designers, actors, authors, career advisors, composers, and more. Running from 1:30–2:15 PM, upcoming guests include composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt and Moulin Rouge’s Kevin Curtis. The series is aimed at students K-12, home school networks, colleges, senior living and community centers, and anyone else with an interest in theatre. Learn more here.

ALVIN AILEY'S ONLINE DANCE PROGRAMMING AND OTHERS

With the launch of Ailey All Access, a new online streaming series, the organization is set to move its Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs online. In the style of the AileyDance Kids school residency program, the virtual classroom will feature recorded video dance classes led by Ailey Teaching Artists and Musicians, for grades Pre-K through 12. Styles offered include West African, Hip-Hop, Jazz, and Modern.

If your kids love to dance, or are interested in learning (and you with them!), make sure to check out some of these additional online offerings: Diana star Jeanna de Waal' Broadway Weekends at Home, free online musical theatre classes, led by Broadway and West End performers; Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos, offers daily dance classes for ages 2 and up, including pre-ballet, ballet, and tap; and @getinshapegrlbway's live, free Broadway-inspired workouts, which sometimes feature dancers with their own children.

ROSIE’S THEATER KIDS’ “ROSIE BREAK”

Rosie’s Theater Kids launches #TakeARosieBreak, individual “Rosie Break” challenges—posed by Broadway alums like James Monroe Iglehart and Jessie Mueller—and shared on social media by the RTKids community. Instruction videos are released weekly; already existing challenges include Iglehart’s freestyle challenge, Lori Klinger’s ballet challenge, Chesney Snow’s beatboxing challenge, and Jeff Statile’s air drum challenge. Community creations can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.