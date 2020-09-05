13 College Scholarships for Arts Students

If you're thinking about going to college for a degree in the arts, our roundup of scholarships could help you get there without breaking the bank!

It's Back to School Week at Playbill, which also unfortunately means back to paying for school for college students. We rounded up 13 scholarships, mostly aimed at students looking to earn degrees in the arts, that could help lighten your college price tag.

Deadlines vary, so we recommend you research these great opportunities now so that when the time comes, you can apply to as many as possible. Also please note: Due to COVID-19, some scholarships may not be issued this year, but this list is up-to-date as of press time even if applications have not opened for the 2021–2022 school year.

Educational Theatre Association Scholarships : This group of performing art scholarships is open to students at various levels of theatre study (from graduating high school senior to college senior). ($500–$4,000)



The Educational Theatre Association Board of Directors Scholarship is a one-time scholarship created with donations by, and in honor of, past and current members of the EdTA Board of Directors. One applicant will receive a one-time scholarship to be applied to tuition and fees associated with full-time enrollment at an accredited college or university. This award is intended for undergraduate students currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university who are upcoming sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Upcoming freshman and graduating seniors are not eligible. Applicants must be Alumni of the International Thespian Society and pursuing a career in theatre education.

The Bob and Marti Fowler Future Theatre Educator Scholarship is a one-time scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a theatre education major and who demonstrates leadership qualities, an excellent work ethic, the ability to work effectively as a member of a production team, strong character, academic ability, organizational skills, and experience in different aspects of theatre.

The Christopher L. Hunt Scholarship is a one-time scholarship created with donations in honor of the late Chris Hunt, Director of Marketing at EdTA. This scholarship is intended for inducted Thespians who plan to use skills learned through theatre in a career focused on business or marketing.

The Educational Theatre Association Presidents' Leadership Scholarship is a one-time scholarship created with donations from and in honor of past and current EdTA board presidents. This scholarship is intended for inducted Thespians who successfully demonstrate leadership abilities.

The Michael J. Peitz Leadership Scholarship is a one-time scholarship awarded to an inducted Thespian of the International Thespian Society, the student honorary organization of the Educational Theatre Association, who successfully demonstrates leadership abilities.

The Alan D. Engelsman and Penny Lu Engelsman Scholarship is a one-time scholarship awarded to a high school senior who will be pursuing an education major in theatre, technical theatre, playwriting or English.

The Melba Day Henning Scholarship is a one-time scholarship intended to be awarded to an undergraduate student currently enrolled full-time in theatre education study at an accredited college or university who are upcoming juniors or seniors. In addition, part-time or full-time graduate students are also eligible to apply. Applicants must have completed their freshman year to apply.

Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship : The Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian-American college students pursuing a major in the performing, visual arts, journalism and/or mass communications. ($1,000)

John L. Dales & George Heller Memorial Scholarships : Since its inception, the John L. Dales Scholarship Competition has awarded more than $6 million to more than 1,632 SAG-AFTRA members for study in higher education. Recipients must be experienced members who need further education in theatre at a U.S. accredited university, college, junior college, or trade/vocational school.

Dorian De Long Arts & Music Scholarship : The Dorian De Long Arts and Music Scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school student who intends to pursue advanced education in the study of arts. ($1500–$2000)

Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship : Open to student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development. This scholarship offers roughly 16 regional awards ($500 each); select recipients are invited to take week-long, expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., for courses, and to present their scholarship audition to a panel. The top two will receive $2,500 scholarships.

Nellie Love Butcher Music Scholarship: The Nellie Love Butcher Music Scholarship is a one-time preferred amount of up to $5,000 awarded annually to a male and female music student who is pursuing an education in piano or voice.

National Arts Foundation: YoungArts’ signature program is an application-based award for emerging artists ages 15–18 or in grades 10–12 from across the United States. Selected through a blind adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of highly accomplished artists, YoungArts winners receive valuable support, including financial awards of up to $10,000, professional development and educational experiences working with renowned mentors, and performance and exhibition opportunities at some of the nation’s leading cultural institutions.

