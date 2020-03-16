13 More Songs That Last the 20 Seconds You Need to Wash Your Hands of Coronavirus

With the amount of times everyone should be washing their hands a day, clips from nine showtunes on our previous list may not be enough to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are 13 more songs from popular musicals (and most streamed cast albums), to help ensure you wash your hands for the minimum 20 seconds required by the CDC to keep you and all of us safe and healthy.
1. “Tomorrow” from Annie
Listen here 00:09-00:31
The sun’ll come out
Tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow
There’ll be sun
Just thinkin’ about
Tomorrow
Clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow
’Til there’s none
2. “Seasons of Love” from Rent
Listen here 00:11-00:31
525,600 minutes
525,000 moments so dear
525,600 minutes
How do you measure, measure a year?
3. “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music
Listen here 00:00-00:30
Raindrops on roses
And whiskers on kittens
Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens
Brown paper packages tied up with strings
These are a few of my favorite thingsCream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels
Doorbells and sleigh bells
And schnitzel with noodles
Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings
These are a few of my favorite things
4. “Do Re Mi” from The Sound of Music
Listen here 00:41-1:11
Doe, a deer, a female deer
Ray, a drop of golden sun
Me, a name I call myself
Far, a long, long way to run
Sew, a needle pulling thread
La, a note to follow Sew
Tea, a drink with jam and bread
That will bring us back to Do (oh-oh-oh)
5. “Moses” from Singin’ in the Rain
Listen here 00:22-00:42
Moses supposes his toeses are roses,
But Moses supposes erroneously.
But Moses he knowses his toeses aren't roses as Moses supposes his toeses to be.
MOSES! (Moses supposes his toeses are roses)
MOSES! (But Moses supposes erroneously)
MOSES! (Moses he knowses his toeses aren't roses)
As Moses supposes his toeses to be!
6. “Six” from SIX
Listen here 2:03-2:31
We're one of a kind
No category
Too many years
Lost in his story
We're free to take
Our crowning glory
For five more minutes
We're SIX!
Woah, woah
We're SIX!
Woah, woah, we're SIX
Woah, woah
For five more minutes—
7. “Your Song” from Moulin Rouge!
Listen here 00:50-1:18
And you can tell everybody this is your song
It may be quite simple but
Now that it's done
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is while you're in the world
8. “No Reason” from Beetlejuice
Listen here 1:01-1:27
Everything, everything happens for a reason
Be a beacon of light in the world
Put a little "alright" in the world
There are spiritual guides above
Look up and see 'em
Perception is reality
Just listen to the melody the universe sings
'Cause everything, everything happens for a reason
9. “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill
Listen here 1:03-1:24
Now I'm just
Michael in the bathroom
Michael in the bathroom at a party
Forget how long its been
I'm just Michael in the bathroom
Michael in the bathroom at a party
No, you can't come in
Alternative, beltier cut 1:24-1:48
I'm waiting it out 'til it's time to leave
And picking at grout as I softly grieve
I'm just
Michael who you don't know
Michael flying solo
Michael in the bathroom by himself
All by himself
10. “What’s Inside” from Waitress
Listen here 00:18-00:48
My hands pluck the things I know that I'll need
I take the sugar and butter from the pantry
I add the flour to begin what I am hoping to start
And then it's down with the recipe
And bake from the heartSugar
And butter
And flour
11. “Breathe” from In The Heights
Listen here 1:00-1:30
Sigue andando el camino
Por toda su vida
Respira
Just breathe—
(Y si pierdes mis huellas
Que Dios te bendiga
Respira)
As the radio plays
Old forgotten boleros,
I think of the days
When the city was mine
I remember the praise
Ay, the adoro, te quiero
12. “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera
Listen here 00:00-00:30
Night time sharpens, heightens each sensation
Darkness stirs and wakes imagination
Silently, the senses
Abandon their defenses
13. “I Believe” from The Book of Mormon
(Warning: Explicit) Listen here 1:04-1:30
I believe... that the Lord God created the universe
I believe... that he sent his only son to die for my sins
And I believe that ancient Jews built boats and sailed to America
I am a Mormon
And a Mormon just believes
Learn these songs (and 9 others on this original list) using the full playlist below!