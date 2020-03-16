13 More Songs That Last the 20 Seconds You Need to Wash Your Hands of Coronavirus

Bored of our first crop? Here are 13 more verses to keep you healthy while you handwash.

With the amount of times everyone should be washing their hands a day, clips from nine showtunes on our previous list may not be enough to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are 13 more songs from popular musicals (and most streamed cast albums), to help ensure you wash your hands for the minimum 20 seconds required by the CDC to keep you and all of us safe and healthy.

1. “Tomorrow” from Annie

Listen here 00:09-00:31

The sun’ll come out

Tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow

There’ll be sun

Just thinkin’ about

Tomorrow

Clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow

’Til there’s none

2. “Seasons of Love” from Rent

Listen here 00:11-00:31

525,600 minutes

525,000 moments so dear

525,600 minutes

How do you measure, measure a year?

3. “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music

Listen here 00:00-00:30

Raindrops on roses

And whiskers on kittens

Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens

Brown paper packages tied up with strings

These are a few of my favorite thingsCream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels

Doorbells and sleigh bells

And schnitzel with noodles

Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings

These are a few of my favorite things

4. “Do Re Mi” from The Sound of Music

Listen here 00:41-1:11

Doe, a deer, a female deer

Ray, a drop of golden sun

Me, a name I call myself

Far, a long, long way to run

Sew, a needle pulling thread

La, a note to follow Sew

Tea, a drink with jam and bread

That will bring us back to Do (oh-oh-oh)

5. “Moses” from Singin’ in the Rain

Listen here 00:22-00:42

Moses supposes his toeses are roses,

But Moses supposes erroneously.

But Moses he knowses his toeses aren't roses as Moses supposes his toeses to be.

MOSES! (Moses supposes his toeses are roses)

MOSES! (But Moses supposes erroneously)

MOSES! (Moses he knowses his toeses aren't roses)

As Moses supposes his toeses to be!

6. “Six” from SIX

Listen here 2:03-2:31

We're one of a kind

No category

Too many years

Lost in his story

We're free to take

Our crowning glory

For five more minutes

We're SIX!

Woah, woah

We're SIX!

Woah, woah, we're SIX

Woah, woah

For five more minutes—

7. “Your Song” from Moulin Rouge!

Listen here 00:50-1:18

And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple but

Now that it's done

I hope you don't mind

I hope you don't mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you're in the world

8. “No Reason” from Beetlejuice

Listen here 1:01-1:27

Everything, everything happens for a reason

Be a beacon of light in the world

Put a little "alright" in the world

There are spiritual guides above

Look up and see 'em

Perception is reality

Just listen to the melody the universe sings

'Cause everything, everything happens for a reason

9. “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill

Listen here 1:03-1:24

Now I'm just

Michael in the bathroom

Michael in the bathroom at a party

Forget how long its been

I'm just Michael in the bathroom

Michael in the bathroom at a party

No, you can't come in

Alternative, beltier cut 1:24-1:48

I'm waiting it out 'til it's time to leave

And picking at grout as I softly grieve

I'm just

Michael who you don't know

Michael flying solo

Michael in the bathroom by himself

All by himself

10. “What’s Inside” from Waitress

Listen here 00:18-00:48

My hands pluck the things I know that I'll need

I take the sugar and butter from the pantry

I add the flour to begin what I am hoping to start

And then it's down with the recipe

And bake from the heartSugar

And butter

And flour

11. “Breathe” from In The Heights

Listen here 1:00-1:30

Sigue andando el camino

Por toda su vida

Respira

Just breathe—

(Y si pierdes mis huellas

Que Dios te bendiga

Respira)

As the radio plays

Old forgotten boleros,

I think of the days

When the city was mine

I remember the praise

Ay, the adoro, te quiero

12. “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera

Listen here 00:00-00:30

Night time sharpens, heightens each sensation

Darkness stirs and wakes imagination

Silently, the senses

Abandon their defenses

13. “I Believe” from The Book of Mormon

(Warning: Explicit) Listen here 1:04-1:30

I believe... that the Lord God created the universe

I believe... that he sent his only son to die for my sins

And I believe that ancient Jews built boats and sailed to America

I am a Mormon

And a Mormon just believes



Learn these songs (and 9 others on this original list) using the full playlist below!

