13 Musicals and Plays About Sports

13 Musicals and Plays About Sports
By Dan Meyer
Jul 23, 2021
 
Celebrate these shows in honor of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Andy Karl
Andy Karl Matthew Murphy

With the start of the 2020 Olympic Games July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, theatre fans can get in on the action even if their hand-eye coordination isn't as good as their pas de bourrée.

Given the theatricality of competition, it's easy to see why sports have ended up on stage. Clifford Odets' Golden Boy, for instance, proved so popular, it was turned into a musical with Sammy Davis, Jr.

From the screen-to-stage musical adaptations of Rocky and Bring it On to the straight plays like The Wolves and Take Me Out, check out some of the best shows about sports below.

Denis O'Hare and Daniel Sunjata in Take Me Out.
Denis O'Hare and Daniel Sunjata in Take Me Out. Joan Marcus
Cast Julieta Cervantes
Ruibo Qian and Tim Liu Kevin Berne
Andy Karl Matthew Murphy
Cast Joan Marcus
Cast in Good News Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Zoë Winters and Alex Breaux
Zoë Winters and Alex Breaux Joan Marcus
Peters with Khris Davis in The Royale T. Charles Erickson
Seth Numrich, Danny Burstein, and Danny Mastrogiorgio
Seth Numrich, Danny Burstein, and Danny Mastrogiorgio Paul Kolnik
