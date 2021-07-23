13 Musicals and Plays About Sports

Celebrate these shows in honor of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

With the start of the 2020 Olympic Games July 23 in Tokyo, Japan, theatre fans can get in on the action even if their hand-eye coordination isn't as good as their pas de bourrée.

Given the theatricality of competition, it's easy to see why sports have ended up on stage. Clifford Odets' Golden Boy, for instance, proved so popular, it was turned into a musical with Sammy Davis, Jr.

From the screen-to-stage musical adaptations of Rocky and Bring it On to the straight plays like The Wolves and Take Me Out, check out some of the best shows about sports below.

