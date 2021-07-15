13 Singers and 25 Tons of Sand: Beach-Set Sun & Sea Opera to Play Brooklyn Academy of Music

The Lina Lapelyte piece will make its U.S. debut at BAM, having debuted at the Venice Biennale in 2019.

Brooklyn Academy of Music will present the U.S. premiere of the environmental (in two senses of the word) opera Sun & Sea as part of its fall season. Performances will run at BAM Fisher, converted into a crowded beach with the help of 25 tons of sand, September 15 through 26.

Composed by Lina Lapelyte and featuring a libretto by Vaiva Grainyte, the piece follows an array of beachgoers (played by 13 singers and various community members) as they spend their day on the shore. Audiences take in the performance from a panoramic mezzanine, witnessing the characters’ idleness in the shadow of planet-threatening climate change. Rugile Barzdžiukaite directs and designed the set.

Also on BAM’s fall roster: Japanese artist ASUNA’s 100 Keyboards sound installation (September 30–October 2), the interactive and experimental By Heart by Portuguese writer Tiago Rodrigues (October 5–17), and Cria, a dance piece from choreographer Alice Ripoll and the all-Black collective Suave exploring Brazil’s favela culture.

Additional programming, under the leadership up Artistic Director David Binder, will be announced later. Visit BAM.org for more information.