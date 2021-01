13 Solo Turns on Broadway Everyone Should Know

Check out these socially distant performances that took the Main Stem by storm.

On Broadway, the stage is typically filled with people, all coming together to bring a show to life. However, some of the most riveting productions have come from a single performer. From Elaine Stritch at Liberty to Sea Wall/A Life, look back at 13 socially distance performances that took Broadway by storm—including Song and Dance, with Bernadette Peters earning a Tony Award for her solo Act I performance as Emma.