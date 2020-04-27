Celebrate August Wilson With a Look Back at His Work On Broadway

The Pulitzer Prize winner, known for his 10 play series The Pittsburgh Cycle, celebrates his birthday April 27.

Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright August Wilson was born April 27, 1945.

Regarded as one of America’s greatest playwrights, Wilson made his Broadway debut in 1984 with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, beginning a three-decade career on the Main Stem. Wilson is known for his Pittsburgh Cycle, a series of plays chronicling the African-American experience in each decade of the 20th century.

Wilson died in 2005 but his work continues to appear on Broadway, with Jitney most recently playing the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, completing the Pittsburgh Cycle on Broadway—and winning a Tony Award for Best Revival.