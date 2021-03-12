15 Broadway Stars Share How They Have Been Coping During a Year Without Theatre

Performers from Six, Tina, and more reflect on their experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 12 marks one year since the Broadway shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With stages dark, theatre creators have found themselves without both their passion and their livelihood, forced to navigate the pandemic without a return date set. But just as performers are taught, acting is reacting, and many artists have discovered new ways to keep themselves occupied without the typical structure of an eight-show week. While waiting for the curtain to rise again, actors have worked to find meaning in their downtime away from their art. Falsettos’ Nick Adams reflects, “For me, the gift to come out of this time has been a chance to sit with my life. BE with myself. With my partner. With our animal. Look outward at what is happening outside of my career. Look inward at who I am.” Watch A Year Later: Where We Started and Where We're Going, a Conversation with Members of the Broadway Community Read how performers from Six, Tina, and more have been coping with a year of the Broadway shutdown.

