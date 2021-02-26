15 College Scholarships for Theatre and Arts Students

Attention college theatre kids! This round-up will help you get your degree without breaking the bank.

Are you planning on heading to or continuing college this fall to study the arts? We rounded up 15 scholarships and grants to put you on the path your career without breaking the bank. This list is up-to-date as of publication time, but make sure to check deadlines and details with each institution, as terms sometimes change.

"You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge: Dear Evan Hansen, The Broadway Education Alliance, and Gotham Writers Workshop have opened up this challenge to high school juniors and seniors nationwide after being exclusive to the New York City area. Students are invited to write an original essay on the following prompt: "Describe how you've managed to ensure those around you were a little less alone in recent months—or—alternatively, a moment where you yourself have found comfort in connection." ($10,000) Deadline: April 5

The Directors Company Next Wave Initiative: Open to Black theatre creators, with individual scholarships for writers, directors, actors, and dancers, along with a grant funding a 29-hour reading for a new, un-produced play or musical by a Black writer. ($1,959-1,986) Deadline: March 1

Educational Theatre Association Scholarships : This group of performing art scholarships is open to students at various levels of theatre study (from graduating high school senior to college senior). ($500–$4,000) Deadline: April 1

The Educational Theatre Association Board of Directors Scholarship is a one-time scholarship created with donations by, and in honor of, past and current members of the EdTA Board of Directors. One applicant will receive a one-time scholarship to be applied to tuition and fees associated with full-time enrollment at an accredited college or university. This award is intended for undergraduate students currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university who are upcoming sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Upcoming freshman and graduating seniors are not eligible. Applicants must be Alumni of the International Thespian Society and pursuing a career in theatre education.

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program: This program was created to encourage more BIPOC individuals to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as stage management, technical theatre, theatre design, playwriting, directing, and theatre management. Along with financial support, the program connects scholars with theatrical and community leaders of color for mentorship through social justice and leadership seminars. ($1,500) Deadline: Details for fall 2021 application will be available May 2021

Dorian De Long Arts & Music Scholarship : The Dorian De Long Arts and Music Scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school student who intends to pursue advanced education in the study of arts. ($1500–$2000) Deadline: March 1

John L. Dales & George Heller Memorial Scholarships : Since its inception, the John L. Dales Scholarship Competition has awarded more than $6 million to more than 1,632 SAG-AFTRA members for study in higher education. Recipients must be experienced members who need further education in theatre at a U.S. accredited university, college, junior college, or trade/vocational school. Deadline: May 31

Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship : The Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian-American college students pursuing a major in the performing, visual arts, journalism, and/or mass communications. ($1,000) Deadline: June 30

Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship : Open to student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development, this scholarship offers roughly 16 regional awards ($500 each); select recipients are invited to take week-long, expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., for courses and to present their scholarship audition to a panel. The top two will receive $2,500 scholarships. Deadline: Check with your region

National YoungArts Foundation: YoungArts’ signature program is an application-based award for emerging artists ages 15–18 or in grades 10–12 from across the United States. Selected through a blind adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of highly accomplished artists, YoungArts winners receive valuable support, including financial awards of up to $10,000, professional development and educational experiences working with renowned mentors, and performance and exhibition opportunities at some of the nation’s leading cultural institutions. Deadline: 2022 applications open this summer

