15 Haunting Musicals to Get You Ready for Halloween

Whether it's the Demon Barber of Fleet Street or the Phantom of the Opera, check out these shows that bring the maleficent to the musical stage.

As fall carries on, Playbill continues its celebration of the Halloween season with a look back at some of the theatre's most terrifying musicals. Whether it's the Demon Barber of Fleet Street or the Phantom of the Opera, check out these shows that bring the maleficent to the musical stage.

15 Haunting Musicals to Get You Ready for Halloween 15 Haunting Musicals to Get You Ready for Halloween 27 PHOTOS