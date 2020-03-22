15 Photos Commemorating Stephen Sondheim's Birthday

By Hannah Vine
Mar 22, 2020
 
Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim was born March 22, 1930.
Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who has provided Broadway with a large catalog of work including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Putting It Together, and Assassins among others, celebrates his birthday March 22.

Flip through these 15 photos of Sondheim and his work on Broadway below:

Stephen Sondheim Friedman-Abeles/©New York Public Library
Carol Lawrence and Larry Kert in a promotional photo for West Side Story.
Carol Lawrence and Larry Kert in a promotional photo for West Side Story Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Zero Mostel in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
Zero Mostel in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim in rehearsal for Do I Hear a Waltz? Friedman-Abeles/©New York Public Library
Larry Kert and company in Company.
Alexis Smith, John McMartin, Dorothy Collins, and Gene Nelson in Follies.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
A scene from the original Broadway production of Pacific Overtures.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Pacific Overtures Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd.
Sally Klein, Jason Alexander, Lonny Price, Jim Walton and Ann Morrison in Merrily We Roll Along.
Sally Klein, Jason Alexander, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, and Ann Morrison in Merrily We Roll Along Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
