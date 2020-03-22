15 Photos Commemorating Stephen Sondheim's Birthday

Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim was born March 22, 1930.

Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who has provided Broadway with a large catalog of work including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, Getting Away With Murder, Putting It Together, and Assassins among others, celebrates his birthday March 22.

Flip through these 15 photos of Sondheim and his work on Broadway below: