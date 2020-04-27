15 Theatre-Related Online Resources for Kids and Families to Get You Through COVID-19

A list of remote classrooms, virtual craft and dance workshops, celebrity bedtime stories, and much more.

Navigating the whole parenting through a pandemic situation? We're here to help.

From free remote classrooms and live streams, to donation-based early childhood dance classes that turn your living room into a tap studio—check out this list of theatre-related online resources for families and children.

(LAST UPDATED APRIL 27)

DISNEY THEATRICAL’S FREE EDUCATION TOOLS

Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable activities—pinned to beloved shows such as The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, and Aladdin—for parents, students, and educators. Activities, which can be downloaded as PDFs, include The Lion King-inspired costume mask-making (ages 6–11) and a script-writing exercise for ages 11–14, as well as an Aladdin-inspired art and design exercise, in which students can create a mood board, storyboard and design their own set model. Other available resources on the platform include podcasts, behind-the-scenes videos and mini documentaries. Learn more here.

LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME



Schools may be temporarily closed, but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. An online live stream starting at 2 PM ET each school day (via Facebook), the virtual classroom is part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' newly launched Lincoln Center at Home—an initiative aimed at helping educators and parents navigate the current pandemic and its restrictions. Classroom topics include dance lessons; narrative voice workshops; creating puppets from simple at-home objects; writing a song and singing it; making woven works of art with recycled material like junk mail and cardboard boxes; among other creative ideas.

Lincoln Center at Home also features Concerts For Kids, family-friendly musical offerings in short video format from artists such as Music from the Sole, Sonia De Los Santos, Zeshan B, and Elena Moon Park. Concert broadcast times are 11 AM and 4 PM on specific days. Learn more about Lincoln Center at Home here.

ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL'S VIRTUAL ROSTER

Atlantic Theater's affiliate education institution, the Atlantic Acting School, has moved youth classes (ages 4–18) online. Taught via Zoom, the class roster includes Creating Your Own Film Monologue, Comedy, Young Actors TV and Commercial training, and Performers Story Time Theater, a class for ages 4 and 5 that uses moderated theatre and improv exercises. Classes start May 4; see the virtual class lineup and prices here.

NEW VICTORY THEATER’S ARTS BREAK

While the New Victory has temporarily shut its doors on 42nd Street, the arts organization has been keeping busy online with its free, easy-to-access “New Victory Arts Break.” Featuring a video lesson every school day, the virtual initiative explores a new art form each week. New Victory Teaching Artists offer demonstrations on puppetry, choreography, magic, clowning, and juggling. Videos are available after on the website. Learn more, and see the full schedule, here.

HARLEM SCHOOL OF THE ARTS’ HSA@HOME

The Harlem institution continues to offer many of its classes, across art and design, dance, music, and theatre, online via Zoom. Distant Learning options include Art Exploration (ages 5–7), Ballet (ages 3–17), Commercial Acting (ages 8–18), Animation (ages 10–16), and Acting for Film and TV and Advanced Drawing (ages 13-18). Check out class options, and register here.

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS' VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Broadway Bound Kids offers a number of virtual workshops, taught online via Zoom, and held over five consecutive weeks (one hour to 90 minutes per class). Topics include Movie Musicals, Create a Musical, Acting for Film and TV, and Musical Theatre. BBK also offers access to free online video classes in dance, movement, and yoga, as well as master classes, customized classes, and private coaching. All proceeds go to the organization's emergency relief fund which provides urgent support to its teaching artists and programming. The organization has also started a scholarship fund for those who would like to sponsor students. Visit Broadwayboundkids.net to see the full list of offerings and for more information.

BROADWAY BABYSITTERS PLAYHOUSE

The sitter-service that employs working artists has launched donation-based virtual creativity courses for ages 2 and up. Offerings, which are broadcast several times a day, include Broadway Dance Party, a 30-minute living room song and dance workshop, and Broadway Story Time, a 30-minute interactive story session. Past instructors include Broadway alums Tituss Burgess, Ethan Slater, Stephanie Hsu, and Kristolyn Lloyd. Check out the schedule and register her.

CELEBRITY BEDTIME STORIES

Why not let Tony winner Anika Noni Rose read your child a bedtime story? Rose’s Bedtime Stories for the Littles! is broadcast on her IGTV every Sunday evening at 7:30 PM ET. Also check out @savewithstories, an Instagram account launched during the COVID-19 pandemic featuring celebrities reading stories. So far, videos include Glenn Close reading Millions of Cats, Gabrielle Union reading Hair Love, and Eva Longoria reading Selena.

BROADWAY GREEN’S GREEN QUARANTINE ACTIVITIES

The Broadway Green Alliance has launched a series of virtual workshops aimed at harnessing creative ways to remain connected to each other and the earth. Offered Thursdays and Saturdays through Zoom, the hour-long family-friendly sessions include a lesson on how to make flowers out of your Playbills and industry-led conversations about climate change, best practices for sustainable living, and more. Learn more here.

CAMP BROADWAY’S AT THIS STAGE

Camp Broadway teams up with Streamable Learning to present free, 45-minute lunchtime conversations with Broadway designers, actors, authors, career advisors, composers, and more. Running from 1:30–2:15 PM on select days, guests include composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt and Moulin Rouge’s Kevin Curtis. The series is aimed at students K-12, home school networks, colleges, senior living and community centers, and anyone else with an interest in theatre. Learn more, and see the most up-to-date schedule, here.

ONLINE DANCE CLASSES

If your kids love to dance, or are interested in learning (and you with them!), make sure to check out some of these online offerings: Diana star Jeanna de Waal' Broadway Weekends at Home, free online musical theatre classes, led by Broadway and West End performers; Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos, offers daily dance classes for ages 2 and up, including pre-ballet, ballet, and tap; and @getinshapegrlbway's live, free Broadway-inspired workouts, which sometimes feature dancers with their own children.

ROSIE’S THEATER KIDS’ “ROSIE BREAK”

Rosie’s Theater Kids launches #TakeARosieBreak, individual “Rosie Break” challenges—posed by Broadway alums like James Monroe Iglehart and Jessie Mueller—and shared on social media by the RTKids community. Instruction videos are released weekly; already existing challenges include Iglehart’s freestyle challenge, Lori Klinger’s ballet challenge, Chesney Snow’s beatboxing challenge, and Jeff Statile’s air drum challenge. Community creations can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

STEPPENWOLF'S ONLINE WORKSHOPS FOR TEENS

Steppenwolf Education continues to offer free virtual workshops each week for teens, as well as educators and early-career professionals. This includes scene study workshops with ensemble members as well as its weekly “What’s Next?” series featuring conversations with established industry professionals about their careers and life in the theatre.

BUSHWICK STARR AND SUPERHERO CLUBHOUSE’S BGT AT HOME ACTIVITIES

The Bushwick Starr and Superhero Clubhouse bring their eco-playwriting program for elementary students, Big Green Theater, online with the launch of BGT At Home. The first activity is a guided walk through NYC during the 1600s. Learn more here.