16 Theatre People You’ll Recognize in Netflix’s Dash & Lily

Both in front of and behind the camera, Dash & Lily was brought to life by theatre artists.

Dash & Lily, the charming Netflix series based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn's 2010 novel "Dash and Lily's Book of Dares", follows the two titular teenagers during their whirlwind romance with Manhattan as their playground. Amidst the moments of caroling in Washington Square Park and exploring Central Park, you may see some familiar faces pop up—faces that you’ve seen onstage under the bright lights.

That’s one of the thrills of watching shows and films shot in New York City, there is an endless parade of theatre actors you may catch, even if just for a brief glimpse. Here are 16 of the theatremakers you’ll recognize from the stage while watching Dash & Lily.

(Mild spoiler alerts ahead!)

Midori Francis, Lily

Dash & Lily’s spunky, Christmas-loving lead, who kick starts the central plot through a scavenger hunt in The Strand, building a pen pal romance with Dash across New York City at Christmastime.

Theatre credits: Usual Girls, The Wolves

Patrick Vaill, Mark

Lily’s cousin Mark is an employee at The Strand and an accomplice in Lily’s romantic scavenger hunt between the shelves.

Theatre credits: Oklahoma!, Macbeth

Michael Cyril Creighton, Jeff the Elf and Door Queen

Both Jeff the Elf and Door Queen, involved in both Lily and Dash's dares, provides holiday shenanigans and heartfelt moments across multiple episodes.

Theatre credits: The Amateurs, Stage Kiss

Troy Iwata, Langston

Langston, Lily’s brother, plays an essential role in Lily’s initial scavenger hunt at The Strand while also navigating his own romantic life.

Theatre credits: Be More Chill, The Boy Who Danced on Air

James Saito, Arthur Mori

Lily’s protective grandad with whom Lily’s family lives. He also has “a female friend who’s not a girlfriend” named Mabel who lives in Florida and has a pool.

Theatre credits: Greater Clements, KPOP, Awake and Sing! The World of Extreme Happiness, The Oldest Boy, Durango, BFE, Pacific Overtures, Golden Child, The King and I, Rashomon

Jennifer Ikeda, Grace

Lily’s mom—unintentionally—disrupts Lily's Christmas in several ways, including a life-changing announcement.

Theatre credits: Linda, Vietgone, Love and Information, Titus Andronicus, Hamlet, Top Girls, Seascape, As You Like It

Nick Blaemire, Dov



The lead singer of the Challah Back Boys band, which performs an underground show on the seventh night of Chanukah that Lily attends. He’s dating Yohnny, a fellow Challah Back Boy.

Theatre credits: Falsettos, tick, tick...boom!, The SpongeBob Musical, Dogfight, Godspell, Cry-Baby

Trevor Braun, Yohnny

A member of the Challah Back Boys band, Dov’s boyfriend, and certainly not a morning person.

Theatre credits: The Ferryman, Billy Elliot, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast

Jason Veasey, Painted Caterpillar Guy

Veasey’s character appears to Lily in a dream through a cloud of neon and bubbles while asking the age-old question, “Who are you?”

Theatre credits: A Strange Loop, The Lion King

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Clerk

With a vintage Phantom of the Opera sweater on and a load of Spamalot pantaloons to wash, Williams’ character takes time to help Dash accomplish his Cinderella-esque mission at TDF.

Theatre credits: Bella: An American Musical, Waitress, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple, Dessa Rose, Chicago

Jodi Long, Mrs. Basil E

Lily’s iconic great-aunt and godmother who gives sage advice while wearing chic outfits, went on tour with The Rolling Stones, and once whisked Lily off to attend an Off-Broadway production of the Blue Man Group...in Las Vegas (which is technically not on Broadway).

Theatre credits: Fern Hill, Flower Drum Song, Getting Away With Murder, The Bacchae, Loose Ends

Larry Owens, Artsy Guide

The encouraging leader of the craft class Lily attends at The Break Room.

Theatre credits: A Strange Loop, Gigantic

Michael Park, Gordon Malloy

Dash’s scotch-sipping father who isn’t around much except for awkward Christmas dinners “with his girlfriend of the week.”

Theatre credits: Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting, The Threepenny Opera, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Middletown, The Burnt Part Boys, Little Me, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Hello Again

Katlyn Carlson, Leeza

Gordon’s “sporty, smarty pants” girlfriend who is a microbiologist and enjoys skiing as well as Audrey Hepburn, specifically in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Theatre credits: Be More Chill

Nick Jonas, Himself (and Executive Producer)

Like a great White Elephant gift, Jonas unexpectedly appears in a haze of merriment and then disappears in a flash.

Theatre credits: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables

Joe Tracz, Writer, Executive Producer, and Showrunner

Viewers may not see Tracz on screen, but he led the charge in turning the original novel into the 2020 TV adaptation, and wrote "Lily" (episode 2) and "New Year’s Eve" (episode 8).

Theatre credits: The Lightning Thief, Be More Chill

