18 Buzzed-About Musicals That Have Yet to Play Broadway

Photo Features   18 Buzzed-About Musicals That Have Yet to Play Broadway
By Playbill Staff
May 06, 2020
 
From A Strange Loop to The Last Five Years , take a look at these shows, many of which have even developed cult followings, that have yet to play the Great White Way.
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Larry Owens and cast of A Strange Loop Joan Marcus

Given the immense challenges of creating a successful Broadway show, any production that opens on the Great White Way at all has already achieved an impressive feat. But for every show that opens on the Main Stem, there are been several more in the wings, not yet having made its Broadway bow despite despite generating interest from eager theatre audiences.

Whether once Broadway-aimed or only meant for a smaller run, take a look at these 18 buzzed-about musicals that have never been on the Great White Way.

The Helsinki production of <i>Rebecca</i>
The Helsinki production of Rebecca
The Helsinki production of <i>Rebecca</i>
The Helsinki production of Rebecca
Cast of <i>Yank!</i>
Cast of Yank! Carol Rosegg
Bobby Steggert and Ivan Hernandez in <i>Yank!</i>
Bobby Steggert and Ivan Hernandez in Yank! Carol Rosegg
The cast of <I>Minsky's</I>
The cast of Minsky's
The cast of <I>Minsky's</I>
The cast of Minsky's
Davis Gaines and Children in a scene from Whistle Down the Wind
Davis Gaines and children in Whistle Down the Wind Photo by (C) 1996 Joan Marcus
Irene Molloy and Davis Gaines in a scene from Whistle Down the Wind
Irene Molloy and Davis Gaines in Whistle Down the Wind Photo by (C) 1996 Joan Marcus
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
