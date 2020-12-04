17 of the Most Iconic Moments From 'Turkey Lurkey Time' To Start Your Holiday Season

Everybody gather 'round the table. Dig in—excellence is being served.

As the holiday season begins, many theatre fans are having to forgo their family or work Christmas parties. But don't worry, Broadway has your back. In honor of the holiday season, we are revisiting the famous Christmas party from Promises, Promises, punctuated with "Turkey Lurkey Time", starring Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, and Margo Sappington, and choreographed by Michael Bennett. Check out these 17 iconic moments from the seminal musical number as performed at the 1969 Tony Awards. Read: It's Turkey Lurkey Time! Donna McKechnie Shares the Story Behind the Dance