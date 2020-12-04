17 of the Most Iconic Moments From 'Turkey Lurkey Time' To Start Your Holiday Season

Photo Features   17 of the Most Iconic Moments From 'Turkey Lurkey Time' To Start Your Holiday Season
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 04, 2020
 
Everybody gather 'round the table. Dig in—excellence is being served.
Turkey Lurkey 16.gif

As the holiday season begins, many theatre fans are having to forgo their family or work Christmas parties. But don’t worry, Broadway has your back.

In honor of the holiday season, we are revisiting the famous Christmas party from Promises, Promises, punctuated with “Turkey Lurkey Time", starring Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, and Margo Sappington, and choreographed by Michael Bennett. Check out these 17 iconic moments from the seminal musical number as performed at the 1969 Tony Awards.

Turkey Lurkey 1.gif
The moment Donna McKechnie says "Hold my drink. I have to slay real quick."
Turkey Lurkey 2.gif
This moment of buoyant anticipation.
Turkey Lurkey 3.gif
When the Entertainment Committee did the "strut and present."
Turkey Lurkey 4.gif
The moment they told us exactly who was going to have a good time. (Hint: It's "YooooOOOOOooouuuu")
Turkey Lurkey 5.gif
The moment they turned up the ante.
Turkey Lurkey 6.gif
This in-sync hair flip.
Turkey Lurkey 7.gif
This lunge and reach that will put every gym class to shame.
Turkey Lurkey 8.gif
This moment that can only be described as "Head. Head-Head."
Turkey Lurkey 9.gif
When Donna McKechnie reminded us that she is THE Donna McKechnie.
Turkey Lurkey 10.gif
The moment when the audience knew to prep the neck ice packs.
Read: It's Turkey Lurkey Time! Donna McKechnie Shares the Story Behind the Dance

