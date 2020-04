17 Movie Musicals That Became Broadway Musicals

Take a look at the shows that went from the silver screen to the Great White Way.

With Moulin Rouge! waiting to return to the Al Hirschfeld when Broadway re-opens, Playbill is taking a look back at other movie musicals that eventually came to the Great White Way!

How many of these 17 movies have you seen during self-isolation? And what movie musicals do you wish would come to Broadway?