18 Voices Reading, With Skylar Astin, Andréa Burns, Adam Kantor, More, Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day

Tony winner Liev Schreiber narrates the January 27 streaming event, based on Alexandra Zapruder's Salvaged Pages: Young Writers’ Diaries of the Holocaust.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust presents 18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers’ Diaries From the Holocaust January 27 at 8 PM ET. The event is curated by Alexandra Zapruder and based on her book Salvaged Pages: Young Writers’ Diaries of the Holocaust.

Tony winner Liev Schreiber narrates the virtual event, commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, which is the subject of the museum’s exhibition, "Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.," on display through May 2.

The presentation features readings of diary excerpts from some of the more than one million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust, expressing their hopes, fears, and experiences.

Readers include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), klezmer musician Daniel Kahn, Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof), Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Zalmen Mlotek, Amit Rahav (Unorthodox), Eleanor Reissa (Indecent), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), author and rabbi Abby Stein, Danny Strong (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Yelena Shmulenson (A Serious Man), and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

“By giving voice to the written words of some of the Nazis’ youngest victims, the Museum honors their courage and suffering. We hope their resilient spirits will inspire our audiences,” says Museum President and CEO Jack Kliger.

To register to attend, click here. (Tickets are free with a suggested donation.)