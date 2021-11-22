18 Ways to Spend Thanksgiving Week 2021 in New York City

From schedule changes for Broadway shows to annual holiday shows and Thanksgiving dinners in the Theatre District, fill your proverbial plate with NYC theatre and fun November 22–28.

Traveling to New York City for Thanksgiving? Or, maybe you’re an NYC local looking for fun ways to entertain your guests. There’s nothing like a long weekend to take in all the city has to offer—especially a Broadway or Off-Broadway show, a concert, or a theatre-themed event.

Be sure to check out Playbill’s revised schedule for Broadway shows for Thanksgiving week—it’s different than usual. Plan accordingly.

Here is your comprehensive guide to Thanksgiving week in New York:

ALL WEEK LONG (November 22–28)



Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Radio City Music Hall (1260 Sixth Avenue).

The annual pageant featuring the high-kicking Radio City Rockettes and Christmas-themed festivities plays performances multiple times a day during the week of Thanksgiving.

Bryant Park Winter Village

Bryant Park (41 West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues).

Holiday Shops Hours: 11 AM–8 PM Daily.

A holiday gift shop wonderland takes over Bryant Park each holiday season. Boasting seasonal morsels and holiday shopping, it’s worth a stroll.

Bryant Park Skating Rink

Skating Hours: 8 AM–10 PM Daily.

Free Winter Village admission, $22–$33 skate rental

The rink is open! Skating is free and skate rental is available for $22–$33 (depending on the day), though you may also bring your own. Get tickets in advance for timed entries to the rink. The Lodge Bar + Food Hall will be open daily from 10 AM–10PM.

Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden

New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx).

Tickets during the holiday week from $18 for children, $30 for adults, $28 for seniors (65+) and students here. Open through January 26.

Creator Paul Busse invites viewers into a magical miniature holiday town featuring landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty, and nearly a half-mile track featuring large-scale model trains. This year’s show showcases Central Park, including Belvedere Castle.

Saks Fifth Avenue's Holiday Windows and Light Show

Saks Fifth Avenue (611 Fifth Avenue), free.

A ten-story tall light show and window display at the famed department store Saks Fifth Ave. During the holiday season, the windows—decorated this year on the theme “An Enchanted Experience," a recreation of fairytale classics like Rapunzel, Cinderella and Snow White with an NYC backdrop—are available to see at any time; the light show occurs at regular intervals throughout the evening. Additional department stores with window displays include Macy’s (this year's theme is “Santa’s Journey to the Stars”), Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Tiffany & Co., and many others along Fifth Avenue.





MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22



Seussical Reunion Concert

Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $45. Two shows: doors at 5:30 PM, concert at 7PM; and doors at 9 PM, concert at 9:45 PM.

Members of the original Broadway cast reunite for a concert presentation of songs from the Ahrens and Flaherty musical featuring beloved characters from the works of children's book author Dr. Seuss. Scheduled performers include Kevin Chamberlin, Cathy Rigby, Ann Harada, Darren Lee, Natascia Diaz, Joyce Chittick, and more.





TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23



Eurydice

The Metropolitan Opera (30 Lincoln Center Plaza). 1 PM.

Tickets start at $30.

Seen Hadestown already? Hop up to The Met Opera for American composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist (Tony-nominated playwright) Sarah Ruhl's take on the Orpheus and Eurydice myth. The immersive staging by Mary Zimmerman stars Erin Morley in the title role.





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24



Thanksgiving Market at Grand Central Terminal

25 Vanderbilt Avenue at East 43rd Street, from 9 AM to 5 PM

For one day only, select bakeries and shops will offer an array of delicious treats just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Browse the market at Vanderbilt Hall in the historic Grand Central Terminal.

Catch a Broadway matinee!

Paulo Szot's An Enchanted Evening or Una Noche Encantada

Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Brodway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $65. Doors at 5:30 PM, concert at 7PM.

Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54Below with this encore show featuring songs from the Spanish zarzuela and musical theater stages. Expect a holiday song or two to kick off the season too! The Brazilian bariton performs four shows through November 27.





THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25



95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

See a Broadway show

Chicago , 8 PM

, 8 PM The Phantom of the Opera , 7 PM

, 7 PM Waitress, 7 PM

Broadway-Themed Thanksgiving Dinners



The Glass House Tavern : This Theatre District bar and restaurant is a popular hangout for Broadway folk. We can't promise a celebrity sighting, but we can promise a three-course Thanksgiving feast. 252 W. 47th St. (between Seventh & Eighth Avenues).

: This Theatre District bar and restaurant is a popular hangout for Broadway folk. We can't promise a celebrity sighting, but we can promise a three-course Thanksgiving feast. . Tony's DiNapoli: A go-to for Italian in the Theatre District, but they serve a good Thanksgiving feast as well. Be sure to check out the hidden Broadway-themed art gallery ! 147 West 43rd Street (between Sixth & Seventh Avenues).

A in the Theatre District, but they serve a good Thanksgiving feast as well. Be sure to check out the ! Carmine’s: In the heart of the Theatre District, the legendary Italian restaurant dishes up Thanksgiving dinner with holiday staples . Eat in or dine out. 200 West 44th St (between Seventh & Eighth Avenues).





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26



See a Broadway show

Most Broadway shows have added a matinée performance in addition to the regularly scheduled Friday evening show:



Opening night of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet

David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Center Plaza). Prices vary. Until January 2, 2022.

The holiday classic returns to the David H. Koch Theater with the New York City Ballet, featuring 90 dancers and music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

A Sherlock Carol

New World Stages (340 West 50th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues).

Tickets start at $39.

Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle collide when a grown-up Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge in the new holiday mystery. Drew McVety and Thom Sesma star in the literary mashup. Performances run through January 2, 2022.

Porgy and Bess

The Metropolitan Opera (30 Lincoln Center Plaza). 8 PM.

Tickets start at $37.

Stroll around gorgeous Lincoln Center at night before taking in The Met's staging of Porgy and Bess, the classic opera by Dubose and Dorothy Heyward and George and Ira Gershwin. Bass-baritone Eric Owen and soprano Angel Blue reunite to sing the title roles.





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28



Eva Noblezada's So This Is Love

The Green Room 42 (4th Floor (the skylobby) of YOTEL, 570 Tenth Avenue between 42nd and 41st Streets)

Tickets from $49. Doors at 6 PM, concert at 7 PM.

Miss Saigon and Hadestown Tony nominee Eva Noblezada returns to The Green Room 42 with her cabaret concert. "It’s a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs." There's also mention of an audience participation game involving tequila...?

A Christmas Carol The Musical

The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street between West 3rd and Bleecker Streets). Prices vary.

Tickets and more information here.

Journey downtown in the West Village to hang with Scrooge in this seasonal favorite for the 13th year running. The production runs through December 30.

**Thanksgiving is just the kick-off to the theatre-themed happenings in celebration of the holiday season. Stay tuned to Playbill.com for more Broadway things to do before 2021 ends!