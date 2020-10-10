20 Times Broadway Shared a Pinter Play

The Nobel Prize-winning playwright was born October 10, 1930.

Pinter, a Nobel Prize winner, was known for his spare writing style, use of his famous "Pinter pauses," and his gift for revealing the universal truths and pains of domestic life and human interactions in such plays as Betrayal, Old Times, The Caretaker, No Man's Land, The Homecoming, and The Birthday Party.

Harold Pinter's Broadway works include The Caretaker, The Homecoming, The Birthday Party, Old Times, No Man's Land, Betrayal and The Hothouse. He also directed Broadway productions of The Man in the Glass Booth, Butley, The Innocents and Otherwise Engaged. Pinter received a 1967 Tony Award for Best Play for The Homecoming.

His work was last seen on the Main Stem in the 2019 revival of Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox.

