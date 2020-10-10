20 Times Broadway Shared a Pinter Play

Photo Features   20 Times Broadway Shared a Pinter Play
By Playbill Staff
Oct 10, 2020
 
The Nobel Prize-winning playwright was born October 10, 1930.
Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright Harold Pinter was born October 10, 1930.

Pinter, a Nobel Prize winner, was known for his spare writing style, use of his famous "Pinter pauses," and his gift for revealing the universal truths and pains of domestic life and human interactions in such plays as Betrayal, Old Times, The Caretaker, No Man's Land, The Homecoming, and The Birthday Party.

Harold Pinter's Broadway works include The Caretaker, The Homecoming, The Birthday Party, Old Times, No Man's Land, Betrayal and The Hothouse. He also directed Broadway productions of The Man in the Glass Booth, Butley, The Innocents and Otherwise Engaged. Pinter received a 1967 Tony Award for Best Play for The Homecoming.

His work was last seen on the Main Stem in the 2019 revival of Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox.

20 PHOTOS
The Caretaker – 1961
The Homecoming – 1967
The Birthday Party – 1967
The Man in the Glass Booth – 1968
Old Times – 1971
The Innocents – 1976
No Man's Land – 1976
Otherwise Engaged – 1977
Betrayal – 1980
The Hothouse – 1982
