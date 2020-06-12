19 Virtual Theatre Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Times of Social Distancing

These virtual offerings, led by professional artists, can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Theatre camp. From depictions in the movies to successful artists who credit their theatre camps for invaluable skills, it can be a crucial component of arts education, not to mention relationships that last a lifetime. Yet, the coronavirus pandemic has changed what a lot of summer plans usually look like.

Check out these 17 summer arts camps that are presented online that your kids can enjoy from the comfort of home. Camps are presented in order of start date.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Five Days of Broadway Musical Theater Camp

Middle School Week: June 22–26

High School Week: June 29–July 3

This year’s camp will take place entirely online, offering aspiring young performers an immersive experience all from the safety of home. A faculty of Broadway actors and leading industry professionals will coach campers in all aspects of musical theater through interactive, live virtual classes. Topics include: acting, musical theatre, dance, improv, puppetry, scene writing and acting on film. All experience levels are welcome to either of the two sessions offered. Middle School Week runs June 22–26 and is designed for ages 11–13. High School Week will take place June 29–July 3 and is designed for ages 14–19.

For a full list of faculty, classes, and to register, click here .

Virtual Camp Arena Stage

Session 1: June 22–July 3

Session 2: July 6–July 17

Session 3: July 20–31

Virtual Audition Intensive: August 3–14

Camp Arena Stage offers a two-week session of morning and afternoon half-day camps for ages eight to 15 that run Monday through Friday. Courses cover a broad spectrum of disciplines, including theatre, dance, music, media, visual arts, and writing. Campers will select their classes upon enrollment and can register for more than one camp. In addition, an online intensive prepares students and artists ages 16-22 for careers in theater with group and private coaching sessions in audition techniques.

For a full schedule, click here . To register for sessions, click here .

READ: Virtual International Thespian Festival to Center Black Artists and Diversity, Adds Six and Hamilton Stars to Lineup

Broadway From Home

Black Box Theatre Camp: Weekly sessions June 22–August 14

Mainstage Musical Camp: July 13–31; August 3–21

Broadway From Home currently provides workshops five days per week via Zoom for kids ages eight to 18, ranging from one- to two-hours, with a focus on acting, vocal, dance, improv, audition technique and more. Multiple session performance workshops ending with a live streamed performance are also available. A portion of all proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund as well as City Harvest. Summer workshops for students begin June 22, with a weekly Black Box Theatre half-day option through August 14 and a three-week mainstage musical full-day option also kicking off July 13 and August 3.

Click here for more information and registration.

Lookingglass Theatre Company

Courses begin various dates from June 29–30

This Chicago-based performing arts organization goes virtual with a wide array of courses led by groundbreaking leading artists, educators, and craftspeople in the dustry. Kids will develop empathy, resilience, creativity, social skills, physical dexterity, and more will set them up for success in life. Among the offerings are Storytelling, Composing Character Song, Let’s Make a Radio Play, Art and Acting, Character Study, and Physical Theatre. Classes range from K-12 but are divided into age groups Kindergarten-grade 2, grade 3–5, grade 6–8, and grades 9–12.

Click here for more information and registration.

Entertainment for Change

Courses begin various dates from June 29–July 1

EFC is offering various online arts education courses, led by well-respected artists including Laura Osnes, Christy Altomare, Sophia Anne Caruso, and more. The initiative prioritizes merging activism and the arts for ages 7-17, with dance classes like “Movement Matters,” life skills like “Sustainable Cooking,” and songwriting courses like “Finding Your Voice.” The hour-long classes take place once a week; students can sign up for as many as they'd like so long as they don't overlap. There are no classes the week of July 4–10.

Click here for a class catalog and registration.

McCarter Theater Center Online Summer Classes

Courses begin various dates, including June 29, June 30, July 15, and July 16.

More akin online arts summer school, the New Jersey performing arts venue offers various courses for elementary, middle, and high school students in addition to classes for adults. A schedule is already available, with most sessions starting at the end of June or mid-Jul; August programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Classes are small, ranging from 14–18 students, and generally meet twice a week. Topics including storytelling, improv, playwriting, musical theatre, dramaturgy, and more.

Click here for a full course listing and registration.

Raven Theatre

Session 1: June 29–July 10

Session 2: July 13–24

Session 3: July 27–August 7

Session 4: August 10–21

Take Flight Summer Camp goes online this year, featuring four training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages six to 15. Raven’s team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new. Over the course of two weeks, campers will create their own virtual theatrical adaptations inspired by classic and popular children’s stories. The two-week sessions (limited to 14 students maximum) kick off June 29, with additional sessions beginning July 13, July 27, and August 10) and are held Monday through Friday.

To register, click here .

Acting Maitou Theatre Camp's SuperSummer

The Our Town Project: July 6–31

Elective Classes Session 1: July 6–17

Elective Classes Session 2: July 20–31

This program will not simply be classes and workshops, but an opportunity to explore what it means to create a community in the age of Zoom. Campers registered for SuperSummer will be engaged in creating projects both at and away from their computer screens and the same principles we hold at camp will be evident in the work we create this year. Options include The Our Town project, which culminates in a fully produced virtual performance, and two-week long elective classes ranging from singing and songwriting to comedy and dance.

For a full list of classes and registration, click here.

Broadway Workshops

Vocal Intensive Session 1: July 6–10

Vocal Intensive Session 2: July 13–17

EXCEL (ages 8–14): July 20–24

EXCEL (ages 13–19) Session 1: July 27–21

EXCEL (ages 13–19) Session 2: August 3–7

The New York City training center goes virtual this summer with a series of online week-long workshops. First up is the Vocal Intensive (ages 13–19) July 6, offering students a chance to dig deeper into their connection to their vocal audition pieces and build on their acting and dance skills; a second session begins July 13. Broadway Workshops also presents its famed EXCEL program online with a session for ages eight to 14 beginning July 20, and a session for ages 13–19 beginning July 27 (a second session kicks off August 3).

For more information and registration, click here .

READ: 25 Theatre-Related Online Resources for Kids and Families to Get You Through COVID-19

Luna Stage

Create Your Own Zoom Mystery Session 1: July 6–17

Create Your Own Zoom Mystery Session 2: July 20–31

The Strangest Summer: July 6–30

Humanimation Camp: June 29–July 3

For elementary students, Luna offers a “Create Your Own Zoom Mystery” camp in which each participant will write and perform an original mystery play. Students will create their own character; participate in acting, vocal, and improvisation exercises; and perform for family and friends on the final day of this two-week program offered in one of two sessions July 6–17 or July 20–31. For middle and high school students, Luna offers “The Strangest Summer,” a film/video acting and screenwriting conservatory. Class content covers everything from screenwriting and film editing to scenic and costume design, as well as acting on camera and web series creation. Taught by a team of award-winning professionals, this camp will help students create their own filmic works in a four-week session running July 6–July 30. A week-long animation class for students in grades 3–4 and 5–6 is also available, starting June 29.

To register for any of these sessions, click here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Kids & Teens Online Classes Begin July 2

Ailey Experience Online: August 3-7

Virtual Horton Teacher Workshop: July 13–17 or July 20–24

Ailey Extension welcomes dancers from all over the world to visit its virtual studios this summer for a variety of special workshops. These online workshops present unique opportunities for dancers of all ages and experience levels to explore the diversity of dance and hone their skills from wherever they are. Dancers can take weekly virtual classes or even take a week-long intensive from prominent New York choreographers culminating in a digital performance for family and friends. The Virtual Horton Teacher Workshop is also offered for dance professionals interested in becoming educators.

For more information, click here.

Camp Broadway LLC

Session 1: July 13–24

Session 2: July 27–August 7

MyMainstage, Camp Broadway's first virtual, fully-interactive, musical theater camp for kids ages 10–17, is taught live by Broadway professionals and delivered online to aspiring performers in the comfort and safety of their own home. MyMainstage includes 30-hours (Monday through Friday over 2-weeks, 3 hours a day) of classes in singing, dancing, acting, and related activities that culminate in a professionally produced video of the camp ensemble showcase with live commentary from special guests presented exclusively on Broadway on Demand. The theme of the camp this year is "New York, New York," with a look at the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire.

To register for either of these sessions, click here.

TADA! Musical Theater

Musical Theatre Minis (ages 4–5): July 13-17, 20-24, 27-31, August 3–7, 10–14, 17–21

Rising Star (ages 6–8): July 6–17; 20–31; August 3–14, 17–28

Broadway Bound (ages 9–12): July 6–17; 20–31; August 3–14, 17–28

TADA! Musical Theater presents upbeat small group classes and private lessons right in your living room. Courses focus on acting, singing, dancing, and interacting with new co-stars over Zoom. A two-week long musical theatre intensive is offered for ages 9–12 and 6–8, starting every other Monday July 6, in addition to a week-long session for ages 4–5, starting July 13. An open house is offered June 20 with sample classes and a Q&A.

Click here to sign up for the open house or here to register.

American Shakespeare Center’s #SHXCamp

July 12–August 3

#SHXCamp will take place July 12–August 3 for students in seventh through 12th grade. The campers will collaborate with each other and with camp staff via Zoom and Slack. In addition to working with Shakespeare’s text within a particular play, #SHXCampers will be able to customize their camp experience by enrolling in different elective classes and develop a personal portfolio. Just as at in-person ASC Theatre Camp, campers can earn college credit from Mary Baldwin University, hang out with other campers in virtual lounges during downtime, and join their friends for beloved camp life activities in the evenings and on weekends.

For more information and registration, click here .

Shine Theatre Arts Project Triple Threat Academy

July 13th - July 24th

Shine Theatre Arts Project shifts its Summer in the Berkshires program to a virtual summer of training and fun. The camp, for ages 8–17, includes two weeks of acting, voice, and dance training with some of Broadway's top performers and coaches. Master Classes are also scheduled with top casting agents and guest artists. In addition, fun activities and cabarets are planned for everyone to enjoy.

For more information and registration, click here

Premiere Stages

Theatremakers: Time Travel to Now!: July 13–24

Actors Studio: The Online Studio: July 27-August 7

The professional theatre company in residence at Kean University will host a newly reimagined Camp Premiere Online with sessions designed specifically for an interactive video platform. In “Theatremakers: Time Travel to Now!” (July 13-24), middle schoolers will learn the elements of acting, improv, and playwriting while collaborating to create original material, themed around characters from past, present, and future, and crafted specifically for internet performance. “Actors Studio: The Online Studio” (July 27-August 7) will provide high schoolers with a focused study of the craft of acting through monologues, scene study, and plays selected for a virtual setting, while also sharpening performance techniques and deepening their sense of self. Both camps will culminate in a live-streamed performance of the campers’ work for friends and family, which will also be available as a recording.

For more information and registration, click here .

Circle in the Square Theatre

Audition Prep Intensive: July 21–August 14

On-Camera Acting Intensive: August 10–14

A four-week Audition Prep Intensive will be offered focusing on contemporary and classical monologues, as well as singing technique and interpretation. Personalized material will be chosen for each participant and will be geared toward professional auditions or college pre-screens, depending on individual needs. After intense acting and musical work, students can add on-camera training to their course work and will leave the program with self-tapes of all their material, ready for submission. The on-camera intensive can be taken without the four-week Audition Prep course.

For more information and registration, click here.

BAM @ a Distance – School’s Out Edition!

Classes are in session with participation welcomed on a rolling basis

In addition to its summer camps that are already mid-session, the theatre is offering individual classes for acting, dance, improv (ages 8–15), virtual show choir (ages 8–15) and more.

Click here for additional information and to register for classes.