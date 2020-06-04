2 Liza Minnelli Concerts Now Available to Stream

In addition to the beloved 1972 classic Liza With a Z, Prime Video is also streaming a 1979 concert from the legendary performer.

Liza Minnelli's 1972 concert, Liza With a Z—where she, songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb, and director Bob Fosse were all fresh from the success of Cabaret—gets all the attention when it comes to Minnelli's concert career. As well it should! Staged seamlessly by Fosse, with Minnelli donning a series of Halston outfits and culminating in an explosive Cabaret medley, the concert is for Minnelli's reputation what the Carnegie Hall concert is to Judy Garland's.

But Liza With a Z is not the only live concert film Minnelli made. There's also 1979's Liza Minnelli in New Orleans, which includes her adrenalized take on "Some People" as well as a fully recreated staging of "Arthur in the Afternoon" from her Tony-winning turn in The Act.

Now both films are available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video, offering fans a peek into Minnelli's prodigious talents at the peak of her powers. And for true fans—Prime Video is also streaming A Matter of Time, the only film Minnelli made with her father, director Vincente Minnelli, and co-starring Ingrid Bergman.

